House Intelligence Committee Releases Redacted Version Of Schiff Memo

But after unveiling the GOP memo, which Republicans continually claimed was a measure of “transparency,” the committee on Monday voted unanimously to make the Democratic rebuttal public, sending it to Trump for approval.

Trump said he would “accept the recommendations of the FBI” regarding the release of the Democratic memo, CNN reported on Feb. 6. When deciding to release the original GOP memo, Trump ignored “grave concerns” from the FBI, setting up a public feud between himself and the bureau’s director, Chris Wray, whom he appointed.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, said at the time that he was concerned about the White House omitting portions of the Democratic memo’s claims for political purposes.