Reddit Bans Subreddit Devoted To QAnon Conspiracy Theory

Reddit took down a subreddit that served as the primary platform for the promotion of the QAnon, a conspiracy theory underpinned by the belief that President Donald Trump is working to expose the crimes of Democrats and Hollywood elites.

“As of September 12, r/greatawakening has been banned due to repeated violations of the terms of our content policy,” a Reddit spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “We are very clear in our site terms of service that posting content that incites violence, disseminates personal information, or harasses will get users and communities banned from Reddit.”

Some of that content included, according to Buzzfeed, calls for Hillary Clinton to be “dragged out to a noose,” “her blood pouring down the gutters.” It also regularly accused public figures of being involved in pedophilia rings.

QAnon took off last year when someone started anonymously signing their 4chan and 8chan posts with the letter “Q.” These messages included an array of Trumpian slogans, including jabs at the “mainstream media” and fake news. A following developed and the Reddit subcategory counted about 70,000 subscribers before it was taken down.

Followers garnered national attention when groups wearing QAnon T-shirts began showing up at Trump rallies. One man also drove an armored vehicle, an AR-15 in tow, onto the bridge near the Hoover Dam.