Pets Are 'The 1 Percent' Of Animals

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
We really take for granted how quickly we readjust to reality whenever we wake up from a dream, no matter how outrageous it was. from Showerthoughts
Kim Jong Un could play online video games and have many friends throughout the world who have no idea they're playing with him. from Showerthoughts
The only negative thing about nicer weather is losing all that pocket storage from your jacket. from Showerthoughts
Every bad smell is actually very small particles of a disgusting thing, entering your body. from Showerthoughts
There are very few things on this planet as irritating as being sober around a drunk person. from Showerthoughts
Nothing screams first world problem, like coming up with a first world problem and typing it on a smart phone. from Showerthoughts
No disappointment is greater than trying something new on the menu instead of your go to dish and being let down. from Showerthoughts
Laying 30 minutes more in bed seems to go so much faster than waiting 30 minutes in line. from Showerthoughts
It’s odd that we don’t wash our belts , seeing as it’s the first thing we touch after going to the bathroom. from Showerthoughts
The most effective alarm clock is the sound of your cat/dog throwing up on the floor. from Showerthoughts
If you are sad and lonely remember that there are billions of cells in your body that all give a damn only about you. from Showerthoughts
You are never more likely to hit every green light than when you're driving holding a cheeseburger and you just need to be able to stop for five seconds to unwrap it. from Showerthoughts
Famous movie quotes are credited to the actor that said them instead of the actual writer. from Showerthoughts
Dogs would be the worst poker players because their tail would always give them away. from Showerthoughts
When someone says "the other day" it could be anytime between yesterday and the day you were born. from Showerthoughts