The Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:
No matter how old you are, an empty wrapping paper tube is still fun to bonk someone over the head with. from Showerthoughts
The memory of a dream is like a GIF that loses frames each time you try to remember it from Showerthoughts
A 3 day break, you feel well rested. A 5+ day break, you forget how to be a productive member of society. from Showerthoughts
When people brokenly speak a second language they sound less intelligent but are actually more knowledgeable than most for being able to speak a second language at all. from Showerthoughts
In 60 years, there will be retro themed diners where the staff wears skinny jeans and look at their iphones while working from Showerthoughts
They say with pessimism you'll either be correct or pleasantly surprised, but that’s an awfully optimistic way to see pessimism. from Showerthoughts
Working out is basically fooling your body into believing it needs stronger muscles in order to survive. from Showerthoughts
You never really know how dry and messed up your hands are until you pick up a microfiber cloth. from Showerthoughts
A sign of maturity is writing a cruel or toxic message, and deleting it after writing it. from Showerthoughts
If you ever think you’d be brave at gunpoint, just reflect on how you responded the last time someone aimed a rubber band at you from Showerthoughts
The most unrealistic part of spy movies is everyone’s ability to insert the USB drive on the first attempt. from Showerthoughts
You know the education system is bad when staying in school longer is a punishment from Showerthoughts
If we live in a simulation the bermuda triangle is probably some kind of glitched spot from Showerthoughts
There are a lot of people walking amongst us, who were born around midnight and whose heads have a different birthday than their feet. from Showerthoughts
In Pac-Man, you are trapped in a maze and run away from ghosts. Pac-Man qualifies as a survival horror game. from Showerthoughts
Growing up is understanding why the Grinch wanted to stay with his dog far away from society from Showerthoughts
No one on the internet ever takes you seriously, unless you're joking, then everyone takes you seriously. from Showerthoughts