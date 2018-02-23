'Friends That Never Text Back Are Always On Their Phones When You See Them’

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Notice how the friends that never text you back are the ones always on their phones when you see them
Voldemort was 71 when he died and the average life span in the the UK is 80 years, so had Voldemort not searched for eternal life he probably would have actually lived longer.
The generation that protested Vietnam due to the senseless killings of young people are now criticizing young people for standing up to senseless killings
It is great that the first person they tested penicillin on was not allergic to penicillin
The seven deadly sins are just survival instincts which society has deemed inappropriate because they favor the individual and not the group.
If everyone was cremated, we'd have less to worry about if there was a zombie apocalypse.
The reason for "the good guys always win" trope is because throughout history the victors write the textbooks, and they always think they're the good guys.
Every rule has an exception except the rule 'every rule has an exception' , which makes it an exception to the rule?
Why aren't more tea-dunking biscuits star shaped? You'd be able to dip it 5 times then, and not have to wrap your mouth around a full semi-circle dunk. More dips, fewer biscuit flops.
Holding down the power button on a frozen laptop until the screen goes black feels so sinister - 'You have failed... time to watch you die...'
Someone that tells you not to take advice from them because they give bad advice is technically a good advice.
School is a strange place. The people you pay them to work for you are the ones who tell you what to do.
If using the Internet emits carbon dioxide and big quantites of carbon dioxide kills us, curiosity will kill the human.
Each birthday is just a friendly reminder that you are not going to live forever.
More people would dance if they saw it as a release, and not a performance to be graded by strangers