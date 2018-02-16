'Why Don't They Make Mouse Flavored Cat Food?'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Imagine how more popular the Olympics would be if it were the leaders competing for their country instead of athletes. from Showerthoughts
A majority of Olympic sports involve people doing the activity they love most in the world for the least amount of time. from Showerthoughts
A human having lots of dogs throughout their life is loving. A dog having lots of different humans throughout their life is just sad. from Showerthoughts
There used so be so many smokers, entire stadiums were lit up by people holding their lighters in the air. from Showerthoughts
Tinder would make an awful lot of money if they introduced a paid feature which doesn't show your profile to people you know. from Showerthoughts
It's strange how the the brain doesn't register a second 'the' when written next to the other 'the'. from Showerthoughts
Cheap vacuums suck because they don't suck while nicer vacuums don't suck because they suck from Showerthoughts
The 21st century version of having a picture of someone in a locket is having them as your wallpaper on your phone. from Showerthoughts
Do you ever get so excited for a nap that when the time comes you’re too excited to sleep from Showerthoughts
You know you listen to a lot of NPR when you can recognize a reporter purely by their lip smack that split second before they start talking. from Showerthoughts
No moment in time moves slower than trying to turn the volume down on your phone after you open a video link at work. from Showerthoughts
If you eat a salad with nothing but lettuce is it still a salad or at that point are you just eating lettuce? from Showerthoughts
Many of us have probably (unknowingly) broken world records for extremely random / abstract / inconsequential things, and we’ll never even know it from Showerthoughts
Saying things such as "like" and "umm" in regular speech is the human equivalent to buffering. from Showerthoughts
If you sleep around 8 hours everyday and live till 100, that’s over 33 years of sleep from Showerthoughts
What if you were a meme in a different country but you don't know because its only a meme in that country? from Showerthoughts
There are over 100 billion dead people. If there is a skeleton war, the living don't stand a chance. from Showerthoughts
Cheese and alcohol were likely both discovered because someone forgot about their food for way too long and then proceeded to consume it anyways from Showerthoughts
For every 40 jars of Nutella, we throw away an entire jar, simply because we can't scrape out the remaining slivers of Nutella stuck inside. from Showerthoughts
