‘Your Shadow Without Context Would Be Really Scary’

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
The most underrated part of being a superhero with unbreakable skin must be their immunity to mosquitoes. from Showerthoughts
Kids probably don't realize it yet, but pretending to be asleep is a skill that will come in handy for the rest of their lives. from Showerthoughts
Dogs are likely disturbed by thunderstorms because they are realizing the rain will wipe out all of their marked territory. from Showerthoughts
Whoever comes up with a valid medicinal use for snake oil will have a very hard time convincing people to buy it from Showerthoughts
Getting someone’s phone number in person is like someone accepting your friend request in real life. from Showerthoughts
There is a point in everyone's life where $100 is a lot to give, but isn't a lot to receive. from Showerthoughts
The more we fear the absurd possibilities like a shark attack or being kiddnaped by terroists, the less we fear the more common fates like a car crash or heart attack. from Showerthoughts
You drive safer when there's food On your passenger seat than when your friend is sitting there from Showerthoughts
Gene Hackman is a well known actor but it could nearly be a job description these days. from Showerthoughts
The only reason you can’t catch a pigeon/squirrel by hand is probably because your hunger doesn’t depend on it. from Showerthoughts
If life gives you lemon, look for someone who life gave sugar. Otherwise you're just making lemon juice from Showerthoughts