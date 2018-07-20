WEIRD NEWS
‘Your Shadow Without Context Would Be Really Scary’

The 25 most profound “Shower Thoughts” on Reddit from the last week.
By Lee Moran

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:

Your shadow without context would be really scary from Showerthoughts
It’s hard to believe you’d travel 5 miles in an hour while driving 5 mph. from Showerthoughts
The most underrated part of being a superhero with unbreakable skin must be their immunity to mosquitoes. from Showerthoughts
Kids probably don't realize it yet, but pretending to be asleep is a skill that will come in handy for the rest of their lives. from Showerthoughts
A question is literally the only thing you can ask. from Showerthoughts
There are people too old and people too young to know what an MP3 player is. from Showerthoughts
Dogs are likely disturbed by thunderstorms because they are realizing the rain will wipe out all of their marked territory. from Showerthoughts
Whoever comes up with a valid medicinal use for snake oil will have a very hard time convincing people to buy it from Showerthoughts
Getting someone’s phone number in person is like someone accepting your friend request in real life. from Showerthoughts
There is a point in everyone's life where $100 is a lot to give, but isn't a lot to receive. from Showerthoughts
The more we fear the absurd possibilities like a shark attack or being kiddnaped by terroists, the less we fear the more common fates like a car crash or heart attack. from Showerthoughts
Humans, unique as we are, probably sound the same to most animals. from Showerthoughts
Rowing is to swimming as cycling is to running. from Showerthoughts
The closest thing in front of you is the furthest thing behind you. from Showerthoughts
You drive safer when there's food On your passenger seat than when your friend is sitting there from Showerthoughts
Gene Hackman is a well known actor but it could nearly be a job description these days. from Showerthoughts
It’s going to be weird to say “it was the summer of 19” when we’re old... from Showerthoughts
11PM is later in the day than 12PM. from Showerthoughts
The only reason you can’t catch a pigeon/squirrel by hand is probably because your hunger doesn’t depend on it. from Showerthoughts
It’s weird that heat rises, but ice floats. from Showerthoughts
Dogs would suck at poker. from Showerthoughts
How come we say “peace out” as a goodbye but don’t say “peace in” as a greeting from Showerthoughts
If life gives you lemon, look for someone who life gave sugar. Otherwise you're just making lemon juice from Showerthoughts
Every picture of you is a picture of you when you were younger from Showerthoughts
Insomnia is like being tired of being tired. from Showerthoughts

