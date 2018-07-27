'The NSFW Tag Probably Attracts More People That It Deters'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:
One day, the teenagers buying Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon aren't going to have a clue to what the sounds of coins, bags of cash, and registers are at the beginning of "Money" from Showerthoughts
There was once a marketing person tasked with coming up with a super catchy catchphrase for a new hit breakfast cereal's character, who was a talking cartoon tiger. They showed up to the meeting with "They're great." from Showerthoughts
The fact that nobody can decide when the millenial generation started proves that the they're just an scapegoat for older generations. from Showerthoughts
When you rob a bank, no matter if you’re successful or not, you won’t have to to worry about providing for yourself for at least ten years. from Showerthoughts
You don’t realize how many conversations you listen to unintentionally, until you go to a different country and notice how many conversations you can’t understand due to a language barrier from Showerthoughts
Setting up the internet in a new apartment is the modern equivalent of making fire in a new camp from Showerthoughts
3-5 Dollars a day on coffee or energy drinks is basically a 90-150 monthly subscription to caffeine. from Showerthoughts
When you think about it, getting in shape is a problem in which running away from it would help. from Showerthoughts
Filling a bottle with water would be more difficult if the sound of the bottle filling didn't change as the bottle filled. from Showerthoughts
Puberty for humans can be ugly and uncomfortable, but you realize it's not that bad when considering the transformation that animals like tadpoles and caterpillars endure from Showerthoughts
The greatest invention of the 20th Century was plastic and the most important innovation of the 21st Century will be plastics removal from common use. from Showerthoughts
The good thing with having a female dog is belly rubs without the fear of touching a rogue red rocket. from Showerthoughts
Trying to recover really old accounts is like a game show that is testing you on how well you know your younger self from Showerthoughts
Women in movies and TV shows would have an easier time delivering babies if the babies weren't three months old. from Showerthoughts
If you don't have children you'd be the first to not reproduce in your parental lineage going all the way back to the beginning of life on earth. from Showerthoughts