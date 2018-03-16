'Dogs Must Think We're Magical When We Rub The Wall And The Room Gets Bright'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
If humans have only existed for 0.2% of the earth's existence, it's way more likely aliens turned up, saw an empty planet and then left without a second thought.
Allowing free bank accounts for kids under 18 is really the example of a bank playing the long game.
If people actually lived every day as if it were their last, basically nobody would ever go to work or school again.
Extra brushing and flossing before a dentist visit is like cramming before finals
Your "suggested friends" lists on social media are actually just lists of people you've been avoiding your entire life.
Cats must think we're pretty stupid when they watch us stumble around in the dark
In the old days someone knocking on your door was something to get excited about, but now it makes everyone freeze and wonder who the hell it is
People say that it's summertime, or springtime, or wintertime, but they never say that's it's falltime.
Everybody would get excited if we found life on other planets, but we show very little respect for the countless other life forms on Earth.
A locomotive engineer is always in close proximity to the engine. He's "Engine near".
If a person is able to live 1 minute ahead of all humans, he would be the richest and most powerful person on the planet.