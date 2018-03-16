WEIRD NEWS
'Dogs Must Think We're Magical When We Rub The Wall And The Room Gets Bright'

The 25 most profound “Shower Thoughts” on Reddit from the last week.
By Lee Moran

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:

Dogs must think we're magical when we rub the wall and the room gets bright from Showerthoughts
If humans have only existed for 0.2% of the earth’s existence, it’s way more likely aliens turned up, saw an empty planet and then left without a second thought. from Showerthoughts
Allowing free bank accounts for kids under 18 is really the example of a bank playing the long game. from Showerthoughts
Hollywood has no idea what a lower-middle class house actually looks like. from Showerthoughts
If people actually lived every day as if it were their last, basically nobody would ever go to work or school again. from Showerthoughts
Extra brushing and flossing before a dentist visit is like cramming before finals from Showerthoughts
One day Google Earth will be Google Milky Way from Showerthoughts
Pornstars are the most famous people that nobody talks about. from Showerthoughts
Using a dollar bill as a book mark is cheaper than buying a bookmark. from Showerthoughts
Your “suggested friends” lists on social media are actually just lists of people you’ve been avoiding your entire life. from Showerthoughts
Food doesn't go bad. Something else just starts eating it before you do. from Showerthoughts
Your belly button is just your old mouth from Showerthoughts
Shirts are crazy. Your body goes in one hole then comes out of three. from Showerthoughts
Arkansas is pirate Kansas. from Showerthoughts
Cats must think we’re pretty stupid when they watch us stumble around in the dark from Showerthoughts
In the old days someone knocking on your door was something to get excited about, but now it makes everyone freeze and wonder who the hell it is from Showerthoughts
Scientists are people that get paid to go "WTF?" and then follow up on it. from Showerthoughts
You can’t rush anywhere during rush hour traffic from Showerthoughts
People say that it’s summertime, or springtime, or wintertime, but they never say that’s it’s falltime. from Showerthoughts
The core function of a mobile phone has become it's least important feature. from Showerthoughts
The sea shore is the worst place for Sally to sell sea shells from Showerthoughts
Everybody would get excited if we found life on other planets, but we show very little respect for the countless other life forms on Earth. from Showerthoughts
Toys R Us is closing because we all grew up. from Showerthoughts
A locomotive engineer is always in close proximity to the engine. He’s “Engine near”. from Showerthoughts
If a person is able to live 1 minute ahead of all humans, he would be the richest and most powerful person on the planet. from Showerthoughts

