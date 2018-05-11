WEIRD NEWS
05/11/2018 09:08 am ET

'Dogs May Help Prepare You For Babies, But Cats Help Prepare You For Teenagers'

The 25 most profound “Shower Thoughts” on Reddit from the last week.
headshot
By Lee Moran

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:

Dogs may help prepare you for babies, but cats help prepare you for teenagers. from Showerthoughts
One of the most freeing feelings is when the police car behind you finally turns onto a different road. from Showerthoughts
We feel superior to animals that will chase a laser pointer light, but if a giant beam of light suddenly appeared on Earth humans would definitely go check it out. from Showerthoughts
We dream to make Mars more like Earth, while we continue to make Earth more like Mars from Showerthoughts
You know you really need to find something when you go to the second page on google from Showerthoughts
Tom Hanks’ email signature ought to be, “Thanks, - T. Hanks” from Showerthoughts
The best way to see if someone has anger issues is to put them under slow WiFi from Showerthoughts
We have the technology to tell millions of people all across the world what was for dinner but still can't tell the guy one car ahead that his indicator is still on. from Showerthoughts
slow wifi is somehow more frustrating than no wifi from Showerthoughts
If the phrases "Nothing in life is free" and "The best things in life are free" are both true. Then life really sucks. from Showerthoughts
It is cliche to avoid using cliches. And using cliches is cliche. from Showerthoughts
Peer pressure as an adult is seeing your neighbor mow their lawn. from Showerthoughts
When you hit back on an internet browser, your history becomes your future. from Showerthoughts
You never realize how long a minute is until you're exercising from Showerthoughts
The elderly are the most against drugs, despite being the most frequent users. from Showerthoughts
Using one of those buttons to open doors is like being chivalrous to yourself. from Showerthoughts
Most people feed their pets the same thing every day. That's like us eating the exact same thing, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, for our entire lives. from Showerthoughts
License Plates are just usernames for cars. from Showerthoughts
Checking how long there is left of the movie frequently is a big indicator you aren’t enjoying the movie. from Showerthoughts
It so much easier being a vegetarian than being a non-drinker. You tell people you do not eat meat, nobody offers you meat. You tell people you don't drink or smoke and everyone offers your a drink and a smoke. from Showerthoughts
There are too many "never forget" moments in history to remember them all. from Showerthoughts
The real movie pirates are the ones selling popcorn and drink combos for more than the ticket price. from Showerthoughts
Getting an eyelash stuck in your eye is like hiring someone to protect you and having them punch you periodically. from Showerthoughts
We take pictures so that we can experience that past in the future. from Showerthoughts
If you're the best in the world at something, as far as we know, you're technically the best in the entire universe. from Showerthoughts

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Reddit Shower Thoughts
'Dogs May Help Prepare You For Babies, But Cats Help Prepare You For Teenagers'
CONVERSATIONS