'Dogs May Help Prepare You For Babies, But Cats Help Prepare You For Teenagers'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
One of the most freeing feelings is when the police car behind you finally turns onto a different road. from Showerthoughts
We feel superior to animals that will chase a laser pointer light, but if a giant beam of light suddenly appeared on Earth humans would definitely go check it out. from Showerthoughts
We dream to make Mars more like Earth, while we continue to make Earth more like Mars from Showerthoughts
You know you really need to find something when you go to the second page on google from Showerthoughts
We have the technology to tell millions of people all across the world what was for dinner but still can't tell the guy one car ahead that his indicator is still on. from Showerthoughts
If the phrases "Nothing in life is free" and "The best things in life are free" are both true. Then life really sucks. from Showerthoughts
Most people feed their pets the same thing every day. That's like us eating the exact same thing, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, for our entire lives. from Showerthoughts
Checking how long there is left of the movie frequently is a big indicator you aren’t enjoying the movie. from Showerthoughts
It so much easier being a vegetarian than being a non-drinker. You tell people you do not eat meat, nobody offers you meat. You tell people you don't drink or smoke and everyone offers your a drink and a smoke. from Showerthoughts
The real movie pirates are the ones selling popcorn and drink combos for more than the ticket price. from Showerthoughts
Getting an eyelash stuck in your eye is like hiring someone to protect you and having them punch you periodically. from Showerthoughts
If you're the best in the world at something, as far as we know, you're technically the best in the entire universe. from Showerthoughts