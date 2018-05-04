'Dogs Protect Humans From Other Humans. Humans Protect Dogs From Other Dogs.'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Windows is like the dude in a group of friends who isn't exactly intolerable, but you only hang out with him because Apple is stuck up and Linux is a loner. from Showerthoughts
Wouldn't it be cool if you could roll over sleep time? Like if you slept 12 hours one night you'd only have to sleep 4 hours the next night. from Showerthoughts
Since the perecentage on milk refers to the fat content, 100% milk would actually be 0% milk. from Showerthoughts
Rediscovering a band in your music library when you’ve given up hope in finding new music is like finding cash in an old jacket pocket when you desperately need money. from Showerthoughts
Bees would be exceptionally cute and happy creatures if they didn’t have stingers. from Showerthoughts
If you’re not supposed to do something while pregnant (smoke, drink, caffeine, sit or stand for extended period of time, eat raw meats) then it probably isn’t very healthy for you even when you’re not pregnant. from Showerthoughts
Aging is the continual process of realizing what an idiot you were a few years ago. from Showerthoughts
Nothing says "It's really quiet", like listening to the bubbles tinking in a soda can from Showerthoughts
In the digital age we all carry pocket watches, we just no longer have chains on them. from Showerthoughts
Saying "WWW" instead of "World Wide Web" takes 6 extra syllables worth of effort from Showerthoughts
Someone may be immune to cancer but we’ll never know because the person will never get it from Showerthoughts
The expression "Great Minds Think Alike" is the exact opposite of what we value great minds for. from Showerthoughts
We take for granted the fact that microwaves tell the time, which they totally don't need to. from Showerthoughts