The Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:
The spiders that live in Buckingham Palace now are probably the descendants of the spiders that lived there during Victorian times - it's a whole parallel royal family but with spiders from Showerthoughts
Clark Kent would be outed as Superman pretty fast if he ever accidentally pushed a pull door. from Showerthoughts
The more dismembered the animal in your freezer is, the more socially acceptable it gets from Showerthoughts
Not having insurance is like an opposite lottery, you gain a little bit of money every day with the possibility of losing big. from Showerthoughts
Mickey Mouse is the face of Disney but hasn’t had his own major motion picture in decades. from Showerthoughts
The men in your house have spent hours upon hours looking at the wall behind your toilet, while the women have probably never paid it attention. from Showerthoughts
Maybe we started saying DMs instead of PMs because we've caught onto the fact they aren't very private... from Showerthoughts
Bad things always happen to good people because when bad things happen to bad people, it’s a good thing. from Showerthoughts
People shake with their right hand as a sign of trust, with both participants immobilising their dominant hand. This makes left-handed people the most dangerous to shake hands with. from Showerthoughts
When you're happy, you hear the melody. When you're heartbroken, you hear the lyrics. from Showerthoughts
If a dog year is equivalent of seven human years, playing with your dog for an hour is equal to a human work day of pure awesomeness. from Showerthoughts
If a toy Deadpool appeared in a Toy Story movie he would be aware that he's a toy in the Toy Story movie, plus he would know that his "toy-self" is a character from another movie that's also aware that he's in a movie from a comic book, PLUS he'd know that his existence is entirely owned by Disney. from Showerthoughts
Music really is like a drug. The first few times hearing a song you like you get a good feeling and after a while it fades away. Then you need new music to get the same feeling. from Showerthoughts
Very shortly there will be a generation that doesn’t know that a computer mouse used to have a rollerball inside. from Showerthoughts
One of the biggest scams in life was your mom saying she won't get angry if you say the truth from Showerthoughts
Videogames are so appealing to people that can't find a mission in life,because there is always a clear cut mission in videogames from Showerthoughts