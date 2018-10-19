The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:
When you drop a Lego model, it's not technically broken. It's just been returned to factory settings. from Showerthoughts
Studying physics is essentially being taught a simple structure, and then told ”actually, scratch that, the truth is actually far more complicated” over and over again until we reach the point where we still don’t know the truth, only that we do not have it. from Showerthoughts
They say never judge a book by it's cover, but book covers are literally designed for you to make judgments about books. from Showerthoughts
You never realize how many shortcuts your computer has until your cat sits on your keyboard. from Showerthoughts
The most unsettling thing in the world would be knowing the day and month of your death, but not the year. from Showerthoughts
Driving by an apartment or house you used to live in is like bumping into an ex in a new relationship - you know it intimately but is now off-limits to you. from Showerthoughts
Going to school doesn’t give you knowledge you need for life, it prepares you for a consistent work schedule. from Showerthoughts
Teachers get paid surprisingly little considering the future of the country relies on how seriously they take their jobs. from Showerthoughts
Everyone assumes you’re busy when they see you watching a movie, but don’t hesitate to interrupt you when you’re reading a book from Showerthoughts
Your debit card pays for things with past hours of your life, and your credit card pays with future hours of your life. from Showerthoughts
Art teachers tell you there's no right or wrong in art, then proceed to give you a project with 25 requirements from Showerthoughts
The smell of someone vaping in public is a disturbing reminder of how often we breathe in the same air someone just exhaled from Showerthoughts
The saying "Never judge a book by its cover" could soon be replaced by "Never judge a video by its thumbnail." from Showerthoughts
People really take it for granted that toilets still flush during a power outage from Showerthoughts
As teenagers, getting picked up was embarrassing because everyone started driving. As adults, getting picked up is great because you don't have to drive. from Showerthoughts