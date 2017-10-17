Redefining Reputation Management for Small Businesses: 5 Juicy Takeaways From a Reputation Management Expert

Reputation Management is the way to take control of your online and offline presence. It is a process of moving good reports about your business up on search pages while simultaneously moving negative reports down the same page.

Before new clients even do business with you, they’re already Googling what others have said about you. And if some “meanies” have already published too many negatives things about you, reputation management helps you push them beyond the reach of these new clients, or in other words, “hide them” on the web. This helps you do better financially and avoid losing sales and customers.

So, reputation management helps you do three things:

Push negative posts, comments and listings away from clients’ easy reach Push more positive posts, comments and listings to first pages of search results, and Monitor the web for what’s being said about you or your business in order to perform 1 and 2 again.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Christopher Manavi, a renowned reputational management expert, and founder of SellNet Media LLC. Christopher recently share some ideas about the particular issues of online reputation management for small businesses on TG Daily. I was intrigued by some of his thoughts and decided to pick his brain on how small businesses could use Reputation Management to take control of their online presence. Here are five of ideas he shared with me.

1. Continuously create more positive contents

You push negative contents away from the early pages of search results by continuously creating more positive related contents. Blog posts with catchy SEO titles and great images will rush to people Googling you first before anything else. Offer very valuable information or downloads for free as much as possible.

You neutralize criticisms and negative reviews by responding quickly but politely to them. Never get into online arguments, and never become completely defensive either. Accept if something went wrong and promise to work on it. While you do this, ask other customers to post positive reviews as well and appreciate them when they do.

2. Be social

Take control of your social media pages, especially video sites like YouTube. Link all of your accounts together. Have a LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+, YouTube account, and a Facebook fan page. Let all your articles from your blog or website appear in these accounts by linking them all to your blog. This gives you a bigger online presence and prevents inactivity, which is what is needed for negative contents to jump right back up in the rankings. Your active social media accounts not only prevent you from losing customers, but also generate leads for your business.

3. Under-promise and over-deliver

Always have a few “extra values” left out of the list of values your customers get for what they’re paying for. You may even use the extra values to overcome price resistance. Either way, you never fall below the customers’ expectations—you’ll, in fact, exceed them in most cases.

Ensure they know they’ve got extra value after their purchase. For example, when they say “thank you for the extra value”, don’t say “it’s nothing”, let them know you’re glad they liked it because that feedback makes you feel successful as a company. This way, they see a hard-working company who truly cares, and they are ready to spread it around.

4. Collect and publish testimonials creatively

The number one marketing method in the world is word of mouth advertising and this is done through testimonials. When someone else who has used your product or service says it’s good, then the customer believes and accepts this assessment. Most people don’t write a testimonial until you ask them to. Every time you receive a positive feedback, use the opportunity to ask for a written testimonial.

5. Hire an expert who can help you build your reputation