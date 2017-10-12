Redirecting Bullying To Empowerment: Motivational Speaker and Author, Lizzie Velasquez

Too often, we are quick to judge someone based on their appearance. Fortunately, we’ve been gifted with Lizzie Velasquez. The Texas native was born with lipodystrophy that has inevitably affected her physical appearance. Being an easy target for bullying, Velasquez remained strong using her story to inspire others.

At what age did you realize you were “different?”

I was hit with reality on my first day of Kindergarten. I remember the day getting progressively worse because I couldn’t make friends. Kids stared at me like I was the scariest thing they’d ever seen. They didn’t want anything to do with me! That’s a difficult concept to process at only five years old, especially when you come from a home that has been extremely loving.

What kept you motivated despite having been bullied for so many years?

I come from a big family — 13 aunts and uncles and tons of cousins — where the support never lacked. However, many relatives didn’t see my daily struggles. Fortunately, I had protective friends that advocated for me at school. I can’t say remaining strong was easy. I was young and having to accept that I couldn’t change myself was frustrating. It also didn’t help when people advised me to ignore the bullies because I felt like they couldn’t understand what it was like to be me.

What was it about “The Ugliest Woman in the World” video that inspired change within you?

I was 17 when I found that video mocking my physical appearance. Since watching it, I felt motivated to change how I perceived myself. I needed to show those people that I couldn’t be knocked down. I ended up speaking in front of the school about my story and finally found my purpose. I reached out to various places claiming to be a speaker and once I got to college, I started traveling to speak. Becoming a motivational speaker opened doors to many opportunities!

What opportunities came from sharing your story with the public?

I found YouTube when I needed an outlet to process everything I’d experienced up until high school. Vlogging was still a new thing at the time, but I decided to grab a camera and show the world the real me. I had no idea vlogging could become a business. My goal was to demonstrate that I was more than the girl that looked different by posting content I really liked. Ironically, I can’t imagine my life now without my channel!

Writing became another important part of my life. I always wanted to write a book but I didn’t think much of it throughout college. Eventually, I found myself in a mindset prepared to share my story so I wrote my first book with my mother. I knew nothing about the publishing world but a couple from San Antonio supported my work and acted as my mentors throughout the process.

Since my first publication, I’ve written two more books! I worked with a catholic publishing house for my second book and by my third book, I was working with an agent.

In addition to your creative abilities, you’ve gotten to work with elected officials in the nation’s capital. Would you mind telling us how that project started?

In December of 2013, I was invited to speak at the TedX women’s event (video above). I never prepared a speech until I worked with TedX. But as soon as I stepped on stage, I threw everything I practiced out the window. I spoke from the heart. It was that decision and that speech — that went viral — that catapulted my career. Shortly after, the TedX event coordinator, Sara Bordo, presented the idea of making a documentary. At first I hesitated because I didn’t want a full-length film about me. I wanted to share the spotlight with other equally powerful stories.

As part of the film project, Sara and I went to capital hill to see what laws were in place to protect kids from bullying. To my surprise, there weren’t any. I never thought I’d go to the capital to meet with congress members and elected officials! I presented every story about bullying I could because it was necessary to do something for these kids. Sadly, bullying has driven many young people to extreme measures, including suicide.

At the capital, many people were dismissive stating that bullying made kids tougher while others simply weren’t informed. However, I had the honor of speaking with Nancy Pelosi about this movement and she encouraged my efforts in supporting a bill to protect victims of bullying.

Given everything you’ve accomplished to date, how does it feel knowing that your work is helping not only Latinx communities, but also people of all ethnic backgrounds?

I don’t think I can put it into words. I’m incredibly blessed and grateful to accomplish so much. I wasn’t wealthy growing up. I just dreamed of making a difference in the world. It is possible to impact change but it won’t be easy. If you have an idea, do it!

Who would you say was your biggest influence throughout this journey?

I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing women of all backgrounds. I learned from them by watching their work and ability to persevere. When making A Brave Heart, Sara Bordo (director) didn’t have previous filming experience but she made it work. The same goes for the rest of the crew. It was truly an inspiring project.

What advice would you give readers currently experiencing some kind of discrimination?

You aren’t alone, even if you don’t know anyone going through the same struggle. You know I’m here doing everything I can to hopefully give you some inspiration to keep moving forward. Tell yourself you’ve got this — because you really do.

Lizzie encourages us to redirect negative forces toward self-empowerment in her book, Dare To Be Kind Pictured: Chris (brother), Lizzie, Guadalupe (father), Rita (mother), and Marina (sister)

