Reds, reds and more reds. This fabulous color seems to be everywhere. Just recently it has been seen being worn at the award shows, on the red carpets, and on the front cover of magazines. And yes, I am talking about hair!

If considering a change to red, or even a tone change, there’s a few things to consider before making the leap. The first rule of thumb is to make sure to consult with a stylist when selecting a shade. This will ensure the skin tone is complimented.

Second, generally speaking, fair skinned folks can get away with lighter strawberry shades such as coppery reds. Alternatively, darker, cooler skin tones may look best with darker violet reds or even, purple. Those with warmer skin colors may want to focus on auburn tones. They are typically a safe bet that will align well with this feature.

Third, keep in mind that a skilled stylist can also customize a perfect red for a client by intermixing different tones. This is a method that is very useful for those seeking a specific look.

Next, when selecting a color, remember that reds are known to fade quicker than other hair colors. However, this shouldn’t be a deterrent from embracing red. A stylist will be well versed at assisting with the selection of a home care regimen that can promote color longevity and shine.

Finally, when moving away from red, and changing hair colors, visit your stylist for direction on the best approach to achieve a color change. Sometimes reds can be difficult to remove completely. A stylist can advise on the best process to follow that will promote the integrity of the hair.