Reducing Your Holiday Stress During The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Holidays are generally a time of being in tune to intense emotional connections with your family and friends. You are more likely to share sweet words of appreciation, and make a special meal to show that you genuinely care. Holidays are great opportunities to plan gatherings that can be fun, but they can also create enormous amounts of stress.

Planning a gathering, while you may have the best intentions, can result in bouts of anxiety and a ton of worries. Here are some timely tips on how to ensure that you enjoy the season, as you are meant to, and will make every gathering flow much more easily for everyone:

Take just a few spare minutes to actually plan your schedule. Too much structure can take the fun out of what is meant to be a fun gathering, but just a little bit of effort to consciously decide where you want to spend the most time, and how you’d like to spend it, can take a lot of the guesswork off your mind. This allows you the opportunity to prioritize, and participate in all of the activities and conversations that can actually be great for you.

Invest in help to minimize the stress of traveling with your seasonal goodies. ‘Tis the season for homemade baked goodies, and with that comes a lot of deliveries to friends and family. One simple way to make the load easier to carry, is to use a cart like the DBest Smart Cart or GoCart to deliver your baked goodies to your friendly neighbors. The Smart Cart is durable, lightweight and folds up easily without need to accommodate for much storage. Using one will save you strain on your body, and could actually make a great gift for someone else!

Plan your next gathering as a potluck event. Seriously, not everyone may be the biggest fan of Aunt Irma’s infamous pasta salad, but allowing each guest to bring their favorite dish to share will undoubtedly remove significant stress and pressure on yourself. Organizing a potluck still takes some planning, but this way, you will inevitably receive the help you need to actually enjoy your get-together. A Cooler Smart Cart is one of the best ways to keep your cold food cold and your hot food hot, all while giving you the chance to separate food preferences and sensitivities with the variety of colors and patterns available.

Like any other time throughout the year, be mindful of scheduling some “me-time” for yourself to relax and reflect on the joys of the holiday season. You don’t have to always be “on” and rearing to go.

Cater to the younger ones in your circle by picking up a few fun toys from your local dollar- or hobby-store, filling a chest with your haul, and carving out a specific space for them to let their imagination run wild. This way, the children remain occupied, have fun, and you will be able to enjoy your favorite holiday drink while having a chat with your grown peers. The young ones will appreciate the sentiment, even if they aren’t quite sure how to articulate it just yet.

Incorporate a touch of gratitude into each gathering. A Gratitude Jar is an oft-decorated mason jar that will serve as the receptacle to your guests expression of gratitude. Typically, you would leave a few pieces of colored paper, along with some pens, and ask guests to jot down something (or someone) that they are grateful for. You could save the reading of the gratitudes for another time; maybe a cold winter night when you could do with a bit of cheering up. Your stress level is surely to be positively affected and there may just be a dopey smile on your face at the end.