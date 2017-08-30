Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Look Like Twins At Movie Premiere

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava had us doing a double take at the Los Angeles premiere of “Home Again” on Tuesday night.

The duo walked the red carpet for Reese’s latest movie side by side, and at one point even took the same stance. Like mother, like daughter, right?

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava at the premiere of "Home Again."

Reese, 41, opted for a fitted red dress with black lace trim along the chest and shoulders, while Ava, 17, went for a patterned mesh frock with a silver underlay. Just to keep the whole twin-thing going, the two wore simple black heels for the occasion.

We don’t think we’ll ever get over how much these two look alike (though we definitely see some of dad, Ryan Phillippe, in Ava).

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Lookalikes.

We’re not alone in thinking these two look uncannily alike. Reese has even admitted that at least one studio exec mistook Ava for her mother.

“I had a premiere for that movie ‘Sing!’ over Christmas, and the head of the studio went up to Ava and congratulated her on the movie,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, before gushing about her teen.