Reese Witherspoon Cleaning Her Own Hollywood Star Is Next-Level Extra

For some reason there’s not a full-service cleaning crew constantly tending to Reese Witherspoon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so she had to do it herself.

The “Wrinkle In Time” star, who’s the best thing to happen to Instagram since Beyoncé’s twins, hilariously documented her trip to visit her five-pointed friend on the app on Sunday.

“I’m running a little bit late for work today but it’s really important,” Witherspoon said on Instagram story with a furry filter. “I heard my friend is really close by, so I want to go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her too.”

Reese Witherspoon

When Witherspoon found her star, she couldn’t contain her enthusiasm and proceeded to get down on her knees to properly polish the pavement.

“This is so exciting guys, here she is!” the actress said.

“Oh, now you’re looking good, girl!” she joked, adding, “And don’t you let people walk all over you!”

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon received the honor in 2010 and and was joined by her look-a-like daughter, Ava, and son Deacon at the ceremony.

She later commemorated the moment on Instagram sharing a photo of herself at the Walk of Fame, adding, “When you run into a friend on the street” in the caption.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:38am PST