Reese Witherspoon Confirms She Pelted Meryl Streep With An Ice Cream Cone

It looks like there are rocky roads ahead in the second season of “Big Little Lies.”

Case in point ― on Wednesday paparazzi images shot near the HBO show’s set were published online showing Reese Witherspoon (who plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie) chucking an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep (who will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the deceased and once abusive husband, Perry Wright).

BIG LITTLE LIES season 2 spoiler: There's apparently a scene in which Reese Witherspoon's character throws an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep's character.



Paps caught filming in Los Angeles today and I smell another Emmy. pic.twitter.com/wVO2OJKPeF — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) August 1, 2018

Naturally some users couldn’t help but make jokes.

When a new study reveals it’s still unsafe to consume raw cookie dough pic.twitter.com/1QCjbxgYME — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 1, 2018

But some people on Twitter just wanted to know two very important details — did Witherspoon actually throw ice cream at Streep? And did she hit her?

if we really get to see reese witherspoon throwing ice cream at meryl streep i will scream https://t.co/AKMCw0A6jo — becks (@stellasfoy) August 1, 2018

I am praying Reese pelts Meryl with that ice cream. #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/zA91wN9CyP — Matt 🍻🛳 (@mattybooz) August 1, 2018

Leave it to Witherspoon, who is pretty active on the social media platform, to clear up any speculation.

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 1, 2018

So, there you have it folks, Elle Woods got to deck Miranda Priestly with a cold, and possibly messy, confection.