Reese Witherspoon Just Launched A Stunning Plus-Size Collection With Eloquii

As if we couldn’t love Reese Witherspoon enough, the “A Wrinkle In Time” star just launched a brand-new line of Southern-inspired clothing for plus-size gals, and it’s just as dreamy as it sounds.
Witherspoon’s clothing line Draper James just partnered with plus-size retailer Eloquii to create a stunning collection that features 30 designs, including dresses, skirts, tops, and even a summer-ready jumpsuit.
In classic Draper James style, the pieces celebrate fun and femininity through a mix of bold colors, bright prints and noteworthy details. The announcement of the line comes just a month after women’s clothing retailer Loft expanded its well-known prints and patterns to curvy consumers.
The new Eloquii and Draper James collection captures Witherspoon’s vision for her “Southern heritage” by bringing to life Southern-inspired designs, prints and accessories with pieces like the new gingham wrap top and matching skirt, hibiscus-patterned fit and flare dress, and the “Bless Your Heart” graphic tee.
Witherspoon launched Draper James in 2015 as a tribute to her grandparents and the “gracious Southern living” she learned from them. Since, the line has become notorious with signature Southern style.
Everything in the Draper James for Eloquii collection is from $55 to $225, and comes in a full range of sizes, from 12 to 28. The full collection is available now at Eloquii.
Check out some of our favorites from the new line below:
