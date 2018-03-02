Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Are Bringing 'Little Fires Everywhere' To Life

Get ready to see Reese Witherspoon in yet another high-profile adaptation of a popular novel.

Oscar winner Witherspoon, who starred in HBO’s successful “Big Little Lies” adaptation, and “Scandal” actress Kerry Washington are set to star and executive produce a limited series based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 best-seller Little Fires Everywhere, Deadline reports.

Witherspoon also dropped the news on her Instagram page.

The two women will develop the project through their respective production companies (Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Washington’s Simpson Street) with ABC Signature Studios. The show will be written by “Casual” writer Liz Tigelaar, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunner. Ng will be involved as well and act as a producer.

Though the show has yet to find a home, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that it is being shopped to streaming and premium cable networks.

Ng’s sophomore novel is about the wealthy town of Shaker Heights, Ohio, being torn apart after a white couple adopts a Chinese-American infant and the baby’s birth mother wants her child back.

