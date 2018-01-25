Please Explain Why Vanity Fair Gave Oprah 3 Hands In This Photo

You gotta hand it to Vanity Fair, this photoshoot is getting attention.
On Thursday, the magazine published a series of photos from its 2018 Hollywood issue, and one of those images featured a three-handed Oprah Winfrey.
Yes, you read that right. A three-handed Oprah. (That should seriously be the name of a drink. Let’s make this happen.)
It didn’t take long for Twitter users to notice the third hand wrapped around Reese Witherspoon’s waist.
But the weirdness doesn’t end there.
Vanity Fair also tweeted an image showing the issue’s cover, which folds out to show 12 stars, including Gal Gadot, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain and … what appears to be a three-legged Witherspoon sitting on Winfrey’s lap.
No, we’re not pulling your leg.
Here’s a closer look:
Twitter went to town on this as well.
Even Witherspoon got in on the joke.
Vanity Fair later responded, claiming that the reason why Witherspoon looks like a human tripod is because the “lining of her dress” created the illusion of a third leg.
As for the three-handed Oprah, Vanity Fair fessed up to that mistake after the media mogul called them out. They have since corrected the photo in the online article.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯, indeed.