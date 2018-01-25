Please Explain Why Vanity Fair Gave Oprah 3 Hands In This Photo

You gotta hand it to Vanity Fair, this photoshoot is getting attention.

On Thursday, the magazine published a series of photos from its 2018 Hollywood issue, and one of those images featured a three-handed Oprah Winfrey.

Yes, you read that right. A three-handed Oprah. (That should seriously be the name of a drink. Let’s make this happen.)

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to notice the third hand wrapped around Reese Witherspoon’s waist.

And Oprah has three hands pic.twitter.com/M0sKfaSCfZ — madhaj (@madhaj1) January 25, 2018

Now that Oprah has been exposed as an alien with three hands, her prospective presidential candidacy takes on more sinister overtones: pic.twitter.com/ZzP3GDza7x — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 25, 2018

"YOU get a hand! And YOU get a hand! And YOU get a hand!" pic.twitter.com/4lsl1vGW0K — Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) January 25, 2018

But the weirdness doesn’t end there.

Vanity Fair also tweeted an image showing the issue’s cover, which folds out to show 12 stars, including Gal Gadot, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain and … what appears to be a three-legged Witherspoon sitting on Winfrey’s lap.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

No, we’re not pulling your leg.

Here’s a closer look:

Oh no, there are definitely 3. Look at the top of the slit. One leg upright/standing, then 2 legs angled/crossed. pic.twitter.com/g1VK5yDI1v — Elizabeth (@khamsin) January 25, 2018

Twitter went to town on this as well.

I don’t consider Reese as sitting on Oprah but I do wonder about Reese’s 3 legs??? pic.twitter.com/MSgx2ODkXH — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

I can't unsee this. — desho (@_DAYwonder) January 25, 2018

You're not supposed to notice she isn't totally human. Shh https://t.co/2A0If4GUkK — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 25, 2018

Even Witherspoon got in on the joke.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Vanity Fair later responded, claiming that the reason why Witherspoon looks like a human tripod is because the “lining of her dress” created the illusion of a third leg.

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

As for the three-handed Oprah, Vanity Fair fessed up to that mistake after the media mogul called them out. They have since corrected the photo in the online article.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018