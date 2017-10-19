Reforming Faith Again and Again

How has your faith changed over time? Do you understand God, or the divine however known, as a spiritual presence, a force, a parent, a friend? Has this conception of the Holy changed for you since you were a child?

Religious traditions, by their nature, change and develop. Consider the Reformed Protestant faith. Five hundred years ago, Luther started the Reformation. He emphasized that only scripture alone (sola scriptura) was the basis of connection and sanctification with God. This process of reconciliation did not occur necessarily with an ecclesiastical hierarchical order. Believers had immediate innate access to God; they did not need to be mediated through a priest or a bishop.

Beginning in the eighteenth century and continuing through the nineteenth century to the present time, interpretation of the Bible as a religious text changes from a literalistic reading to a more allegorical, metaphorical understanding. The rise of the Historical- Critical Method encouraged both scholars and students of the Bible to understand biblical texts within their historical, literary and social cultural context.

How does our faith speak to the current conditions that we find in our world? Dr. Craig Barnes, President of Princeton Theological Seminary has recently commented on the theme spoken by W.B. Yeats “things fall apart, the center cannot hold”

But the world was always falling apart, as even the most cursory reading of history reveals. Sometimes a society’s demise came at the hands of an invading empire that wiped-out government, commerce, worship, and culture. At other times, a deadly plague destroyed the known world. Or a devastating economic depression stripped people of their farms, jobs, and hopes for a future. Over the last few generations we learned to live with nuclear threats and terrorism. If we’re paying attention, we have to realize that the world as we know it is always a thread away from unraveling.

Even when we succeed in ignoring these global realities, we’re forced daily to defend ourselves against the demise of our personal worlds. We’re surrounded by marriages that crumble, companies that downsize, and diseases that rob us of loved ones. So we spend the precious few discretionary dollars and hours we have going to the gym, shopping at Whole Foods, seeing a therapist, or trying to be a monk for a day at a monastery—all in the hopes of keeping our little world together. Yet despite our best efforts to be healthy, things still fall apart. Things are always falling apart | The Christian Century https://www.christiancentury.org/article/faith-matters/things-always-falling-apart

Barnes argues that in the Christian tradition, the emphasis is upon faith in Jesus, the Savior as the one, the center that keeps all things together. I resonate with this understanding, and I also inquire how the reality of our faith can be made more manifest in our daily lives and in our world?

The Good News found in the gospel of Jesus Christ is not only meant for individual salvation, but also for transformation and redemption of the entire world.

During the last few weeks, I have been involved in helping a church that was damaged because of Hurricane Harvey to possibly get financial assistance about repairing their building. I have also been working with graduate students who have family members in Puerto Rico who are still struggling regarding access to receiving food and water. The ill mother of one of my students, was able to be flown out of Puerto Rico to the mainland and is now receiving appropriate medical care.

Incarnation means that God is made known among us. Resurrection asserts that new life is present and ever-evolving, and it not held by the confines of death. The leaders of the Reformation (i.e. Luther,Calvin,Zwingli, Jeanne d’Albret, the Queen of Navarre and an influential leader of the Huguenot movement in France. and Jane GreyInfluential Women of the Reformation by Justin Holcomb - Christianitywww.christianity.com › Church › Church History, were committed to these beliefs and saw them integral to their faith and to their ministry.

Faith in our age and time demands not only personal reverence, but also the commitment to go and share this sacred story with others.

Our faith is ever- evolving and reforming. Let us not stay stationary, but move forward in hope and anticipation in the knowledge that God is in all times and all circumstances.