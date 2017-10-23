Refugees – The Fiscal Case

A common argument for scaling back the U.S. refugee program is a fiscal one: however the cost-benefits of resettlement and the incredible story of this former refugee to the U.S. are even greater.

Photo Credit: Chloey Mayo Åwet Goitom Woldegebriel: Refugee Advocate and Non-profit Fundraising Strategist

After two years of his childhood spent as a refugee due to border war and ethnic conflicts between Ethiopia and Eritrea, Awet Goitom Woldegebriel, stepped onto the Hartsfield International tarmac in Atlanta.

“I could only think about one thing; how I could add value, how I could thrive and show this country-this new home-the gratitude I had for giving me a new chance in life.” Said Awet.

These thoughts became actions and within years, he began an education initiative with the Clinton Global Initiative, graduated from one the most prestigious liberal arts Universities, began working as the youngest employee at the Coca-Cola Company, ran a successful real estate venture; While also working to advance local and national elections by working for the political campaigns of Mitt Romney, Michelle Nunn, Kevin Fitzpatrick, and most recently, Hillary Clinton. Awet refugee story is not unique, this feeling of obligation and drive is nowhere near exclusive, but rings true of many refugees that feel the desire to give back to a country that saved them.

On October 1st, President Donald Trump made a critical decision to decrease the number of refugees that the United States will accept. The United States has always had a controlled admittance process that protected the interest of the American people and did not strain its economy, services, and reflected its role as a world leader in Human Rights. The President’s ceiling of 45,000 refugee admittance is the lowest that any administration has capped refugees into the United States in American history. On September 18th, the draft report from the Department of Health and Human Services was leaked, unequivocally stating that there was a 63 billion dollar surplus that refugees brought in, more than the resources the American government applies in resettling them. The case made by many in the administration was that refugees were a costly investment, but the numbers and data show otherwise. The report “estimates $269.1 billion in revenues to all levels of government” under total refugee contributions. Since the congressional passage of the Refugee Act of 1980; 3 million refugees have resettled into the United States. What have these refugees been up to? How have they added value to our system of economic growth?

According to a study conducted by Texas A&M University, “refugees earned 20 percent more, worked 4 percent more hours, and improved their English skills by 11 percent relative to economic immigrants”

Those statistic are not surprising, malleability among many other factors is why refugees thrive in the job market and earn 20 percent more than other immigrant cohorts, and the fact that they have no other home to go back to means they invest their energy to prosper in their new home. Another factor that can help understand these numbers is that refugees are in most cases middle class professionals, driven out by force of ethnic conflicts not by economics factors. Thus, they are creating a new life for themselves on the idea of prospering in America, as Americans, contributing to America and with the knowledge that they likely cannot go back to their homeland due to ethnic and social factors that drove them out initially.

When looking at the economic state of Utica, New York that prides itself as “the town that loves refugees” its economic output before accepting and resettling refugees into the town and after could not be starker. Small cities like Utica and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which is referred to as “America’s Refugee Capital”, have seen dramatic economic decline due to an abandonment of its American born working class and industry, but now those same cities are now seeing that the added labor pool and the new industries that are being created by refugees has drastically slowed or in some cases stopped an economic weakening in their respective cities, with 1 out of every 5 citizens being a refugee. When computed refugee end up paying more than $20,000 in taxes than other migrants. For Utica with fourth of its population of 62,000 being represented by refugees that has meant the cities metro area alone in 2013 which had a GDP output of $31,962 has experienced an average growth rate of 0.80% and if past trends of growth continue, the forecasted GDP per capita will be at an all-time high of $33,131 by 2018.

Politicians and radio pundits may say refugees are taking away jobs, costing the American tax payer heavily but the numbers don’t lie. The words of poet Emma Lazarus etched within the Statue of Liberty ring louder now more than ever. However, aside from Lazarus’ words that reverberates the ethics on which this countries bedrock values have stood upon, of welcoming the tired and poor yearning for freedom, there is a fiscal motivation to accept more refugees into America. It is in our best interest to reinstate our controlled means of accepting refugees into our country to have an economic impact in our towns, cities and states. Refugees come with the intention of assimilation, they come with the idea of living and contributing to the American Dream, and they come with a loyalty to the country that has saved them, and that repayment and indebtedness causes the spike in the productivity, I and thousands more are living proof of that.

Jean Paul Laurent is the Founder & CEO of Unspoken Smiles Foundation, a non-profit organization providing a solution to two critical issues: poor oral health, particularly in children; and inadequate access to viable career and earning opportunities for women in developing countries.

