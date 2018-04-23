Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow NBA Jerseys To Bring 'LGBTQ Into Sports'

Detroit Pistons’ Reggie Bullock proposed a colorful idea on Twitter on Sunday: Playing basketball in a rainbow-colored jersey to “incorporate #LGBTQ into sports.”

The small forward implored the National Basketball Association to “make it happen” in his lifetime:

Just woke up out a dream and thought about playing in a 🌈 colored jersey to incorporate #LGBTQ into sports. @nba help me make it happen in my lifetime 🙌🏾 — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 22, 2018

Bullock has long been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights. It’s a cause particularly close to him because his transgender sister, Mia Henderson, was found murdered in Baltimore in July 2014.

He has hosted an LGBTQ Pride Night, and even gotten the words “LGBTQ” tattooed on his calf next to Mia’s name.

Following the death of @ReggieBullock35's transgender sister Mia Henderson, he has pledged to take a stand for Transgender awareness and acceptance. He met with representatives of @GLAAD & @AthleteAlly & hosted a Pride Night to show his support for the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/cOOsFbuYtl — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 31, 2018

The suggestion for a rainbow-colored, LGBTQ-friendly jersey was met with mixed reviews on Twitter. Among the positive reactions, one fan offered an iteration of what the potential jerseys might look like:

I'm not a graphic designer but I figured a palette swap might be nice. This color scheme matches up with the Transgender Flag in honor of your sister. I would love to see some type of tribute jersey by the NBA. 🏳️‍🌈✊🏀 pic.twitter.com/c9pJLbM1LH — Hartford Sadboy (@varandela20) April 22, 2018

I will support it 100% brother! — Cornelius H. Gaskins (@h_gaskins) April 22, 2018

I'd like to see more of it! This is my club 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/PxGCTFn9Xe — Danielle Warby (@DanielleWarby) April 22, 2018

If anyone can get that done, it’s you @ReggieBullock35!❤️🌈🏀 — Stefanie Holub (@toddandstef) April 22, 2018

As for the NBA, its slowly been making strides at being a more inclusive organization.

In early 2014, Jason Collins became the first openly gay athlete to play in any of North America’s major professional sports leagues when he signed with the New Jersey Nets.

In August 2017, the NBA partnered with the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), a Washington-based advocacy group, to expand opportunities for LGBTQ businesses to work with the league. This January, the Toronto Raptors became the league’s first team to host a “You Can Play” night in support of their LGBTQ fans.

In a vein similar to what Bullock proposes, the NBA previously partnered with GLSEN, which works to end anti-LGBTQ bullying in schools, and retailer Fanatics to celebrate Pride Month by offering T-shirts with rainbow-colored NBA logos.

The shirts launched in 2016, and are still available for purchase.