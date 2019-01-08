Regina Hall: I’m ‘Honored’ To Be First Black Woman To Win Best Actress From NYFCC

Regina Hall celebrated becoming the first black woman to receive a New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Actress in the organization’s history.

The actress received the honor for her role in the film “Support The Girls” at the NYFCC awards gala at New York’s Tao Downtown restaurant on Monday night.

She later documented the event on Instagram.

“So honored to be the first Black woman to receive the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress,” she wrote.

During her acceptance speech, Hall reportedly joked that she often gets perks when she’s mistaken for Regina King, who won NYFCC’s award for Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” King also won a Golden Globe this Sunday for her role in the film.

“So let’s hope she wins that Oscar ’cause God knows what I’ll get … I’ll get a car!” Hall said, according to People. “So congratulations to her for being phenomenal.”

King reportedly returned the love to a fellow queen. During her acceptance speech for her role in “Beale Street,” she shared her excitement that both of “the Reginas” were being recognized for their work.

“To have this time to share with you sis, oh, God is good,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I love you so much. You make me laugh. You make me cry. We have shared so much emotion and love together.”

Last month, Hall shared her excitement on Instagram that former President Barack Obama named “Support the Girls” as one of his favorite movies of 2018.

“Thank you Mr. President,” she wrote.

Hall’s co-star Andrew Rannells, in Showtime’s series “Black Monday” that premieres Jan. 20, also celebrated the actress’ NYFCC award on Instagram.

“I had the great honor of presenting this magical lady with the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her brilliant work in Support the Girls,” he wrote in a caption for a photo.