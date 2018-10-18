Dear Elle Magazine, Media Companies: Don't Create Fake News To Get People To Vote

A viral headline about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West breaking up is the latest example of a meme that involves sharing a clicky, fake story along with a link about voter registration.

On Thursday, Elle magazine tweeted a headline claiming the couple was splitting up. The “story” linked back to the website for organization When We All Vote, which encourages people to register to vote and provides a form to get people started.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting up 😱💔 https://t.co/epwKG7aSBg pic.twitter.com/u7qqojWVlR — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 18, 2018

Elle’s tweet comes days after a viral tweet from an individual Twitter user that read, “Wow I can’t believe this is why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split up.” The tweet included a photo of the former couple and a shortened URL that led to Vote.org’s voter registration page.

Wow I can’t believe this is why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split up https://t.co/WQrbEBV6uD pic.twitter.com/Dc8b9azhua — Tim (@cigelske) October 14, 2018

Look, voting is important and it’s important to let people know how much of an impact they can make by showing up to the polls. But this isn’t a good way to do it ― especially for actual media outlets.

Take a look at the political climate today. Donald Trump’s administration has essentially waged a war on the press. The president constantly condemns outlets like CNN, The New York Times and more as “fake news.”

Proliferating actual fake news ― no, Kim and Kanye aren’t splitting up ― hurts the media’s credibility and is insulting to readers.

Elle’s tweet sent many people on Twitter into a tailspin, with numerous users imploring the magazine to do better.

This is trash nonsense. Who do you think you are reaching with this? Guess what? One can be civic minded and interested in celebrity gossip. Do better. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 18, 2018

it is just not appropriate to play these games with people.



i get it, you want people to vote, and it's hard to cut through the noise. ostensibly, though, you're in the business of informing people. using fake headlines to get attention only exacerbates the web's trust deficit. https://t.co/N4Nlk9Hf8e — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) October 18, 2018

should do a post titled “We think you’re a stupid piece of shit” that links to a voter reg — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 18, 2018

This is a stupid new meme and it's driving me insane https://t.co/gIXMZyHXz6 https://t.co/olRCrOf5Tv — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 18, 2018

this is super rude https://t.co/9ZONBmB3Qh — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) October 18, 2018

Using a personal account to post fake headlines and trick your followers into registering to vote is one thing, but I feel like publications misleading their readers is a different story? https://t.co/4C45taLCbr — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 18, 2018

Fake content to get you to register to vote, trading credibility for clicks. https://t.co/Er0msJnYJU — gettingsome (@gettingsome) October 18, 2018

Enough of these lame jokes! Just register to vote https://t.co/DDclFLZJfm https://t.co/Phdv04bKn4 — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) October 18, 2018