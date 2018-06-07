Regrets For Sarah Sanders? Not On The Trump Letter Question, She Says

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Chris Cuomo of CNN tangled on Wednesday night about whether she should discuss her inaccurate statements about President Donald Trump’s role in his son’s response to the revelation of a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer.

Sanders said she did not regret making a statement last August that the president “certainly didn’t dictate” the initial letter from Donald Trump Jr. More recently, the president’s outside counsel, Rudy Giuliani, said that Trump did, in fact, dictate his son’s response.

Now Sanders refers all questions about the letter – even questions about whether her earlier statement undermined her credibility – to the outside counsel.

Cuomo did manage to get Sanders to say that she did not regret making the initial statement.