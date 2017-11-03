Joy Reid: GOP In Bizarre Mirror Universe Where Clinton Is Guilty, Trump Is Blameless

Republican voters appear to be trapped in a kind of “Earth Two,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid quipped Friday. It’s a parallel universe where up is down, black is white, and Hillary Clinton and the Democrats are guilty of collusion with Russia, even though Donald Trump’s associates are being investigated.

What got Reid going? A clip played by MSNBC’s “All In” host Chris Hayes of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reacting to indictments Monday against three former Trump campaign associates, including onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“Today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the president’s campaign,” Sanders said Monday. “The real collusion scandal ... has everything to do with the Clinton campaign.”

“I call it ‘Earth Two,’” Reid explained.

“On Earth One, Donald Trump is in trouble because of Russia ties during his campaign,” she said.

“On Earth Two, none of that is true. That’s all just a hoax, and Hillary Clinton is the one with ties to Russia and everything true about Trump is really true about Clinton. They’re so thorough in this narrative and they’re so disciplined about it and it’s so consistent across all conservative media. And studies have shown that people with a conservative bent are more likely to only consume a small number of conservative media.”