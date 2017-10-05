Reigning 'Jeopardy!' Champ Tells His Secret To Quiz Show Greatness

“I found ways to watch hundreds upon hundreds of episodes,” he told “GMA.” “ ... If you watch enough, you’ll start seeing things repeat. Like, if it ever says ‘sculptor,’ it’s probably going to be Auguste Rodin. If it ever says ‘American sculptor,’ it’ll probably be Alexander Calder. If it ever says ‘Romanian poet,’ it’ll be Ionesco. I have no idea who Ionesco is, but I’ve seen that come up in three times in episodes across the decade.”