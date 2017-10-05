Reigning 'Jeopardy!' Champ Tells His Secret To Quiz Show Greatness

Reigning “Jeopardy!” star Austin Rogers knows his trivia and how to have fun under pressure.
The New York City bartender had won $278,300 in seven games heading into Thursday night’s episode. And he’s rapidly developing a following, too.
Rogers told game-show host Alex Trebek earlier that “genetics, luck [and] karma” played a part in his success — but the true secret was meticulous preparation.
Quiz-show aspirants, take note of Rogers’ method, which he explained on “Good Morning America” Thursday.
“I found ways to watch hundreds upon hundreds of episodes,” he told “GMA.” “ ... If you watch enough, you’ll start seeing things repeat. Like, if it ever says ‘sculptor,’ it’s probably going to be Auguste Rodin. If it ever says ‘American sculptor,’ it’ll probably be Alexander Calder. If it ever says ‘Romanian poet,’ it’ll be Ionesco. I have no idea who Ionesco is, but I’ve seen that come up in three times in episodes across the decade.”
Rogers later joked that he had “gamed the game” — but that just sounds like hard work to us.