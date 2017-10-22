Reinterpreting India’s architectural roots

In today's world, there are numerous issues in Indian Architecture and Urbanism. One of the largest questions amongst them is the issue of identity. Indian Architecture and Urbanism faces multiple questions, such as:

What actually is Contemporary Indian Architecture?

What is ‘Brand India' when it comes to Indian Architecture?

Is there really a need to develop a global conversation around Indian Architecture?

What are the qualities that Indian Architecture needs to evolve to stay relevant?

In the past, Indian Architecture has successfully addressed sustainability besides being known to create adaptive, yet affordable and livable structures. Buildings used to be socio-culturally responsive as a result of having no access to abundant resources of water and energy, yet visually rich.

The world is facing environmental degradation, but Indian Architecture somehow is managing to outlive its mark –which becomes a valuable skill today. However, here is the real question-How can we create a model that responds to the future based on leanings from the past? When it comes to architecture and design- we have to take the things that we were best at doing and enable a model that links the domains of sustainability, finance and globalization. An architecture firm such as Morphogenesis, which is a globally renowned design and architecture firm, is extending project briefs beyond simply a global response, where its design is also rooted locally. The approach should deal with all the unique issues related to India's economic, sociological, historical culture and diversity. Indian cities and Indian architecture needs to reflect each other and as a result, redefine the way we live as modern Indians.

Today, the development that is happening across India is being designed with sustainability considered as a ‘layer’ on top of the design, as against strongly integrated within it. However, contemporary Indian architecture, just like traditional, should focus on passive approaches to design. Indian Architecture needs to focus on the green design right from the conceptual and planning stages. Unlike other countries, India offers local resources, materials, and methods of construction that can make this happen by stepping back into the past and taking inspiration to find solutions for creating a sustainable future. While defining Sustainability, we need to think beyond pure energy consciousness- and include environmental, social, cultural and financial sustainability. To talk about an effective approach to sustainable architecture, we need to take inspiration from sustainable vernacular techniques from the past and apply them to modern construction and to research technologies. We must make architecture adaptive, yet affordable and also highly liveable, socially and culturally responsive. Morphogenesis has studied sustainability over two decades of practice and their research has been holistically captured in the recently released book- the monograph, ‘Morphogenesis | The Indian Perspective, The Global Context’.

Renowned Architectural Critic and co-founder of Archigram Group, Michael Webb says in the book-"Around the world, architects are challenged to infuse new forms with the legacy of the past and the spirit of place. In an age of globalization this has become a critical issue, especially in emerging nations that have embraced generic modernism in their race to catch up. Morphogenesis is a notable exception: a versatile 125-person firm that roots its work in the environment. It abstracts the vernacular with no resort to mimicry, and it achieves sustainability by an intelligent use of traditional materials and techniques. It would be hard to overstate the importance of this achievement, and the firm’s success in overcoming the obstacles that frustrate every architect – from developers fixated on short-term profit, to a sclerotic bureaucracy and a widespread resistance to innovation. In this monograph, Morphogenesis lays out a few simple strategies that make perfect sense in social, economic and aesthetic terms. Their buildings are pragmatic, often frugal, always imaginative. They respond to climatic extremes and the well-being of their users.”

The Book was launched globally at the Frankfurt book fair and the book has recently been launched in India as well. Sustainability is understood through the lens of Passive Design, Resource Optimization and Contextual Identity. The Monograph walks the reader through 26 different projects. The book also has essential learning's on aspects to mitigate climate change, how a building cools itself in a desert without any air-conditioning, rock-cut architecture and building in high altitudes, how can we design closed-loop cities to be self-sustainable, etc. It also talks about zero energy projects and how green buildings can consume lesser energy by being cheaper to run, and costing lesser to build.