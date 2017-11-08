Reinventing Cabaret

Stephen Sondheim has written some of my favorite songs and his remarkable wit can make me laugh or cry with the simple turn of a phrase. He also drinks scotch. What’s not to love?

John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey love him as well, and have named their new show at the Café Carlyle, The Little Things You Do Together, after Sondheim’s classic song from his show, Company.

Pizzarelli and Molaskey cover four Sondheim songs in their set, and the rest of the tunes are an eclectic mix of Joni Mitchell, Jerome Kern and Dave Frishberg and other artists that would have made for an interesting dinner party if they were somehow magically all brought together in the same room.

Molaskey’s rendition of Mitchell’s The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines was worth the whole show for me, and I also learned a few pieces of Joni Mitchell trivia that I plan on appropriating as soon as possible. Pizzarelli and Molaskey have been married for 20 years and performing at the Café Carlyle for 12 of them. They’re equally comfortable with the audience as they are with each other and it creates even more intimacy in the small venue.

Molaskey is a clever lyricist herself and her improvisational liberties (including a Harvey Weinstein line) were greatly appreciated by a responsive full house. I’m not quite sure how Pizzarelli and Molaskey pick their set list, but there’s definitely something for everyone.

Pizzarelli and Molaskey are backed up by Mike Karns on bass and Konrad Paszkudzki on piano. I have a little problem pronouncing Paszkudzki, but that didn’t stop me or the audience from breaking into spontaneous applause for his masterful work.

John and Jessica love what they do and have many great stories to tell. Their banter is wonderful and can be heard on my radio program on this link. They also have their own show, Radio Deluxe, which airs in 60 cities around the United States and Canada.