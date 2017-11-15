Reinventing Yourself and Creating New Dreams

When you were young, what did you dream of being when you grew up? Did you commit and follow those dreams? Or did you get discouraged along the way by society's expectations and settle?

For so many of us there comes a point in life when we realize that some of those early dreams of being a rock star or an astronaut are probably not going to happen given the immense amount of time, effort, and energy that it takes to make those dreams a reality. I recently had the chance to speak with Kevin Melnick about his early dreams of greatness and how he ended up reinventing those dreams to create the lifestyle that he always desired.

“Ever since I was young, I always knew I was going to accomplish amazing things, but I never really knew how to put the pieces together. I just thought somehow my life was going to be awesome. Once I turned 27 years old, I looked back on my life and realized I was still only grade 12 educated, with no direction or clear plans and all of my childhood dreams had died. I knew then that if I wanted to actually achieve the lifestyle of my dreams, I had to be open to new ideas and ask for help.”

For awhile, Kevin had what he thought was his dream job. He loves Harley Davidson motorcycles and took a job selling bikes at a local dealership. He spent all of his time helping his clients experience the joys and freedoms of riding a Harley Davidson. The irony of all this? Whenever it was sunny in his hometown of Vancouver, Kevin was stuck inside at the dealership watching everyone else live out his dream while sacrificing his own happiness. After four long years of working nine hours a day, six days a week on straight commission and giving everything he had… Kevin knew the time had come to reinvent himself.

“I was always attracted to performance based jobs because I loved being able to control my own income. The problem was I knew working for someone else would never let me reach my full potential in life. I was scared to step out of my comfort zone and take on 100% responsibility for my future success and results. I was worried I wouldn’t live up to my own high expectations for myself. It took an immense amount of pain and suffering to force me out of my comfort zone and finally ask for help.”

Kevin took action and the first thing he did was seek out a mentor who already had the lifestyle and results he wanted. He locked arms with an online community of like-minded people who all had similar goals and were moving in the same direction towards becoming the best versions of themselves. He was surprised at the level of support and encouragement he received from his mentor and online community which he believes is a major factor of his success.

“My passion is taking someone who never thought they could accomplish amazing things and showing them that it’s possible if they are willing to commit, trust the process, put in the work on themselves and their business. Now, I invest more money on personal growth each year than most people spend on food.”

Today, Kevin helps others by coaching and mentoring people who want to make the same changes he has made in his own life and business. A few of his most successful students that he is proud of are David Wilkinson who replaced his oil-field income in only 60 days, Julia Smith, who quit her Day Care job in four months after working seven years in university and Phil Finote who was able to retire his wife from her nine to five job in only 7 months.

“From the outside looking in, someone can only assume that it’s posting ads and using online systems. In the end, the reality is it comes down to your own personal growth. The person you are today is not the person who you need to be to live your dreams or else you would be there already. I owe my success to changing my mindset and working with the right team.”

Kevin became a successful entrepreneur by investing in himself, mentoring and coaching his team and building a strong affiliate sales business around providing products and services that he uses and loves. Even though Kevin wondered for many years if it was ever going to be possible to live his dreams, he kept searching and finally found a way to combine his passion for helping people and health and wellness. He now enjoys riding his Harley on those sunny days and having the freedom of working online.