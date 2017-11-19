Rekindling the Spirit of The PLUR Movement

The PLUR movement originated in the 90's rave scene and spread like wildfire among the club dance community. It never really went away. You can spot club kids wearing kandi bracelets up to their elbows and exchanging them in a secret handshake style.

At some point, two years ago the bracelets got bad rep, due to drug overdose cases at a popular EDM festival. Reputation of PLUR has been tarnished and needs to redeem itself, in order to continue bringing people together.

The message behind PLUR is encouraging:

PEACE: You must remember to live in peace with every person on this planet and to let go fears.

LOVE: You must learn to love yourself, to bring positivity into your life. You will be able to love others unconditionally and selflessly.

UNITY: An everlasting and mutual bond is formed. A special conversation piece helps the barriers to communication disappear.

RESPECT: Respect is the major element in any relationship. From peace, love and unity experienced, one can accept others regardless of their background and beliefs.

