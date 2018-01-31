WASHINGTON ― The FBI has “grave concerns” about a secretive Republican-authored memo that members of Congress have been using to undermine Bob Mueller’s Russia investigation, the bureau said Wednesday in a statement.
There are “material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” the bureau said.
President Donald Trump has indicated he supports the memo being made public.
Here’s the FBI’s full statement:
“The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process.
“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
