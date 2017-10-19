Relentlessness and Denial: Walking the Entrepreneurial Razor’s Edge

As an entrepreneur, a must-have quality is an unwavering commitment to success and an endless supply of guts to launch any business. But, as it happens in life, there are times when things don’t turn out the way we plan. When this happens, over and over, is it just another opportunity to create a win out of a potential loss, or is it the universe’s way of re-writing the writing on the wall we keep ignoring?

At what point does an entrepreneur’s dedication and “stick-to-it-iveness” cross the line to a textbook case of denial? Webster defines denial as “a defense mechanism in which confrontation with a personal problem or with reality is avoided by denying the existence of the problem or reality”. A defense mechanism…defense against what? Failure. Humiliation. Disgrace. Embarrassment. Validating a limiting belief in ourselves. All of the above.

Given the options, it seems more likely that a struggling entrepreneur will keep on keeping on despite the writing on the wall, despite the lack of money in their bank account, despite the pressure at home to provide for their family, despite the voice in their head that says “maybe it’s time to call it quits” and despite the fact that they’ve probably been told by a mentor or someone who has succeeded “whatever you do, don’t give up!” The mere thought of giving up is like drinking battery acid to an entrepreneur. No one wants to be called a “want-repreneur” or worse “failure”. So the bravest of souls who walk away from corporate America with a dream, a vision and a business plan for a better mousetrap dive into the deep end of the pool, praying like hell that there’s water in the pool and go for it. We don’t mess around with putting our toes in first, or trying things out on a part-time basis to sample it. We push our chips to the center of the table and go “all in” and let our drive, charisma and relentlessness take over.

United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart descried his threshold test for obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio by essentially stating that he was not going to attempt to further describe the kinds of material that embraced the description, but “I know it when I see it”. And like Justice Stewart, an entrepreneur might never attempt to describe the circumstances under which they might decide it’s time to throw in the towel but I believe the majority of them “know it when they see it”.