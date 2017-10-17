Religious Exemptions: The Coordinated Attack on LGBT People, Women, Parents, Children, and Health Care

Take a step back from the constant drumbeat of disturbing news from the federal government and state legislatures, and it becomes apparent that there is a coordinated effort to create more and more ways for religion to be used as an excuse to not follow the law. Legislation, executive orders, lawsuits, and agency guidance all push religious exemptions far beyond what the U.S. Constitution guarantees is the right to exercise religion freely. Rather, these efforts at the federal, state and local levels aim to create a broad, taxpayer-funded license to discriminate, and they are increasing in number across the country.

Today, the Movement Advancement Project (MAP) released a new report, Tipping the Scales: The Coordinated Attack on LGBT People, Women, Parents, Children and Health Care, which examines this troubling shift towards religious exemption laws that promote a singular religious viewpoint and give businesses, organizations and individuals a license to discriminate against and harm others.

The report details the myriad ways religious exemption laws and lawsuits are being pushed forward, and their impact on millions of Americans including 10 million lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people and their children, 11.6 million single parents and children, 62.4 million women who are eligible for birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act, 14.1 million unmarried couples, and 1.6 million unmarried pregnant women.

As shown in this graphic, these attacks are a coordinated effort. Through executive orders and agency guidance, federal and state legislation, and recent court cases, so long as an individual or business has a religious objection, they are exempt from following the law when it comes to hiring and firing employees, discrimination protections for customers and clients, providing health care and employee benefits, administering government services and issuing documentation, and serving children and families in child welfare agencies.

Movement Advancement Project

Just a week and a half ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued sweeping guidance instructing federal agencies to provide significant leeway to federal employees, government contractors and grantees, and other agencies to give broad deference to those seeking religious exemptions from federal laws, rules and regulations. In doing so, this guidance supports federal grantees and contractors to continue to receive federal taxpayer dollars while discriminating against LGBT people, interfaith couples, single parents, women, and anyone else who may violate their religious viewpoint.

Acting on this guidance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a broad exemption allowing any employer to refuse contraceptive coverage in their health benefits by citing either religious or simply “moral” objections. These actions at the federal level are part of a strategy to gut nondiscrimination and civil rights laws. Legislators across the country are also pushing sweeping religious exemption laws that permit individuals and businesses to discriminate. In fact, last legislative session, 46 religious exemptions laws were introduced across the country.

Freedom of religion is a core American value, but religious freedom doesn't give anyone the right to discriminate, to harm, or to impose their religion on others. And most Americans agree. According to a September 2017 PRRI survey, 72% of Americans support laws that protect LGBT people from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. The same survey found that 68% of the public oppose allowing agencies that receive federal funding to refuse placing children with gay or lesbian people.