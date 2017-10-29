Remarks by President Trump on Combating the Gun Violence Crisis

THE WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF ALTERNATIVE REALITY - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OCT. 29, 2017

THE PRESIDENT:

We acknowledge the families present who have lost a cherished loved one. As you all know from personal experience, families, communities, and citizens across our country are currently dealing with the worst gun violence crisis in American history and even, if you really think about it, world history.

This crisis of gun violence deaths over many years, it's just been so long in the making. Addressing it will require all of our effort and it will require us to confront the crisis in all of its very real complexity.

Last year, we lost at least 34,000 Americans to gun violence including suicide. That’s nearly 100 lost American lives per day.

No part of our society -- not young or old, rich or poor, urban or rural -- has been spared this plague of death and injury from gun violence and this horrible, horrible situation that's taken place with guns.

Beyond the shocking death toll, the terrible measure of the gun violence crisis includes the families ripped apart and, for many communities, a generation of traumatized citizens.

This epidemic is a national health emergency, unlike many of us have seen in our lifetimes. Nobody has seen anything like what's going on now.

As Americans, we cannot allow this to continue. It is time to liberate our communities from this scourge of gun violence. Never been this way. We can be the generation that ends gun violence. We can do it. We can do it.

That is why, effective today, my administration is officially declaring the gun violence crisis a national public health emergency under federal law, and why I am directing all executive agencies to use every appropriate emergency authority to fight the gun violence crisis. This marks a critical step in confronting the extraordinary challenge that we face.

Ending the epidemic will require mobilization of government, local communities, and private organizations. It will require the resolve of our entire country.

The scale of this crisis of gun violence is why, soon after coming into office, I convened a presidential commission, headed by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, that has consulted with experts across America to listen, to learn, and report back on potential solutions.

I want the American people to know: The federal government is aggressively fighting gun violence on all fronts. We're working with law enforcement, state and local public officials, doctors and medical professionals to implement best practices to stop gun violence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a gun violence awareness campaign to put faces on the danger of gun violence.

The Justice Department is aggressively and, really, valiantly pursuing those who illegally traffic in guns & ammunition, both in our communities and on the Internet.

And I will be looking at the potential of the federal government bringing major lawsuits against bad actors. What they have and what they're doing to our people is unheard of. We will be bringing some very major lawsuits against people and against companies that are manufacturing products that are hurting our people.

At my direction, the National Institute of Health, headed up by Francis Collins, has taken the first steps of an ambitious public-private partnership with gun violence prevention experts and organization to develop new policies to stop gun violence.

We will be asking Dr. Collins and the NIH for substantial resources in the fight against gun violence. One of the things our administration will be doing is a massive advertising campaign to get people, especially children, not to want to use guns to solve grievances in the first place because they will see the devastation and the ruination it causes to people and people's lives.

Watch what happens, if we do our jobs, how the number of killed and injured will start to tumble downward over a period of years. It will be a beautiful thing to see.

I am urging all Americans to help fight this gun violence epidemic and the broader issue of gun violence by participating in the National Gun Buy-Back Day this Saturday. When you can safely turn in these dangerous and horrible weapons for disposal, that will be a wonderful, wonderful period of time for you.

All of these actions are important parts of my administration’s larger effort to confront the gun violence crisis in America and confront it head on, straight on -- strong. We're going to do it. We're going to do it.

For too long, we have allowed gun violence to ravage American homes, cities, and towns. We owe it to our children and our country to do everything in our power to address this national shame and this human tragedy.

Finally, we must adopt the most common-sense solution of all: to prevent our citizens from turning to guns in the first place.

We must confront the culture of gun violence head-on to reduce demand for guns. Every person who buys a gun here in America should know that they are risking their futures, their families, and even their lives.

We want the next generation of young Americans to know the blessings of a safe life. In this enormous struggle against gun violence, an epidemic -- it really is that; it is an epidemic -- our greatest hope is the same as it has always been. Through every trial America has encountered throughout our history, the spirit of our people and the strength of our character, we win. Each of us has a responsibility to this effort. We have a total responsibility to ourselves, to our family, to our country.

We have fought and won many battles and many wars before, and we will win again.

Thank you. God bless you. And God Bless America. Thank you.

Thank you. Here we go. This is very important: "Combating the gun violence Crisis." Right? So important. We will win.