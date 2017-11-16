Remembering JFK: The Flash, Apparently Official

To choose conscience over consistency is to be a citizen, not a Democrat or a Republican, neither a liberal nor a conservative, but an American. Some may never face that choice, while others choose to champion everything but this fundamental right to choose, because there comes a time – and that time comes next Wednesday – when we must choose to salute a martyr for freedom and lower the flags, aswe salute this moment in American history.

Now is the time, as well, to choose between politicizing everything and recognizing that not everything is political. For the day is near and the hour is nigh for a time for choosing, when the choice will be ours to remember an attack against America and the assassination of an important American.

Next Wednesday marks the 54th anniversary of the murder of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. A day as wicked as Pearl Harbor Day; a date, November 22nd, 1963, as ignominious as that other date, December 7th, 1941, that will live in infamy.

On that afternoon in 1963, there was unity of purpose, unanimity of grief, uniformity of protocol.

Barry Goldwater did not speak of extremism in the defense of liberty. He spoke of his former colleague, one of 100 members of an august body from a body of august individuals. He spoke of his shock concerning the news of his slain leader. He spoke of solidarity on behalf of Kennedy’s successor. He spoke, most importantly, of his friend.

So did Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

They spoke as Americans, as did Walter Cronkite.

The CBS anchor did not indict Republicans as co-conspirators in the ultimate conspiracy. He did not interrupt a Special Report to insert an editorial in lieu of reportage.

When he removed his glasses and lowered his head, when his voice cracked and he rushed to maintain his composure, he was a man — an American first. He did not cry Democratic tears, nor did Messrs. Nixon, Goldwater and Ford cry crocodile tears for a man they did not know and did not like.

As I say, as President Kennedy said, sometimes party loyalty asks too much.