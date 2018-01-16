Remembering Some of the Best Winter Rides - and Preparing Yours for the Cold Season Ahead

For most of the country, this winter is already off to a strong start with a series of harsh storms and the now internet famous “Bomb Cyclone” that hit the Northeast just a few weeks ago. While winter might be a frightful time to hit the road, for car enthusiasts a little snow doesn’t have to ruin the fun.

It may not be the best time to break out your latest sports car or vintage collector but there are certainly many vehicles that are ready to perform beyond expectations during the coldest part of the year. We spoke with Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD.com, who shared with us his thoughts on his favorite winter warriors.

An ode to the classics.

The VW Rabbit was a consumer favorite when it was released in the 1970s for many reasons including great gas mileage (at a time when prices were soaring), the comfort and roominess of a hatchback design, and handling that made hitting the road fun for anyone behind the wheel. This VW design also began to spur interest from the public in front-wheel compacts and helped to pull Volkswagen out of a sales decline following the slow descent of the famous Beetle.

Of course, the model wasn’t without some well-known problems, including a troublesome carburetor that was luckily exchanged for a Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection in 1977. When Richard got his hands on a new Rabbit in 1977, he shared that this was one of the best winter rides he’s ever driven. While only a front-wheel drive, with the appropriate - and aggressive - set of four snow tires this ride was unbeatable. The ’77 VW Rabbit was light, had a stick shift, and had decent ground clearance which all helped make for a fun winter trip.

A modern winter driving machine.

When thinking about purchasing a vehicle that can survive the harsh winters, it is an obvious choice to research a ride that has all-wheel drive for added stability in slippery conditions. As cars became more technologically advanced in the 1960s, manufacturers focused on providing the all-wheel experience for the everyday driver, and not just trucks, or vehicles focused on off-roading. The British-based Jensen FF was the first production car to offer all-wheel drive, followed by brands such as the Subaru Leone and Audi Quattro. Today, all-wheel drive is now standard or optional in many modern vehicles.

For Richard, there is one modern vehicle that stands out among the rest as an ideal winter vehicle: the all-weather ready Volvo XC70 station wagon. When speaking with Richard, he highlighted the superior all-wheel drive system that could take on an unplowed street with ease.

In addition to ensuring driver confidence with good handling, the XC70 was a comfortable ride with supportive, heated seats and a rear wiper to help with worsening visibility. And unlike the ever-popular SUV, the XC70’s lower height was perfect for brushing off snow and providing a lower center of gravity to ensure an overall safe driving experience.

Get your car winter ready.

The final version of the XC70 was produced from 2008 to 2016, so while you may not be able to enjoy a new and improved version of this vehicle, there are ways to prepare your car for the long winter ahead. A good set of winter tires is a must, as all-wheel drive cannot protect you from every road condition, including the actions of others on the road when things take an inclement turn.