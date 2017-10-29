Remembering Soraya Salti , Princess of Youth

Next week marks the second anniversary of the passing of Soraya Al Salti, former Chief Executive of INJAZ Al Arab, and my life partner. Losing a loved one is an extremely traumatic experience and it seems to hurt even more so when that person was someone who was so revered and respected right across the Middle East and beyond.

Soraya’ s untimely and unexpected death was a tremendous shock to me and to everyone who knew her and painful and raw as it will forever remain, I hope the passing of time will heal the sadness. As much as I have tried, there remains a melancholy in me that never goes away and I still feel a lasting impact of her tragic loss.

Soraya was an undeniable force for good and it’s hard to imagine the world without her leading the charge on behalf of Arab youth. Everyone who knew her felt privileged to do so and both honored and empowered to help support her mission at INJAZ Al Arab. She strived to change the lives of the region’s youth for the better and was long aware of their importance and role in shaping the future of the Middle East.

At many global forums and regional events, lighting up the room with her incredible smile, she would often say her famous catchphrase: ‘Let us ask the most important people in the room…the youth !’ This approach won her huge admiration and respect from peers, colleagues and young people alike.

As youth unemployment remains at a daunting 30% in the MENA region (UNDP) and a fuel for continuing instability - a topic I have written about on several occasions (MENA's youth are fretting about their futures, The failure of Arab education) - Soraya’s immense passion, knowledge and resilience is surely missed, even more so in the worrying times the region is currently going through at present.

Though Soraya is no longer with us, her legacy lives on. As my life partner, Soraya triggered a passion in me to follow her lead in every way possible. As she helped a region’s youth to become empowered, ask questions and challenge, she was a catalyst for my own personal journey and my commitment to creating real social impact while further strengthening my dedication to advancing entrepreneurship in the region. With this in mind, a Social Impact Scholarship Fund in Soraya’s name has been established at both INSEAD (the world’s leading Business School ) targeting young women social entrepreneurs in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa regions and a Youth for Youth initiative at Columbia University Global Center in Amman (Jordan) that focuses on themes of gender equality, entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership while MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Center) have also proactively launched a graduate scholarship program under her name.

There is no more fitting tribute than to continue to empower young regional entrepreneurs with the skills and connections needed to fulfill her vision and in turn enable them to achieve their own goals , building on the legacy of Soraya and her authentic leadership, while striving to make a difference with their lives and the communities they serve in the same way she did.

Though you have left us now, we will ensure your work and legacy in delivering the power of education, as the bridge to a better life, goes on in the way it always has ; diligently, selflessly and relentlessly, and with that unforgettable passion of yours.