Remembering What Was Lost, Remembering What Was Gained

The family had to leave town, something about going back to the place of origin, to be registered for the census that was ordered by the Emperor. The husband and wife traveled together. The woman was riding a donkey given the fact that she was pregnant and would soon deliver her baby. The husband was trying to be a responsible spouse. He desperately was seeking refuge for his family, especially given his spouse’s condition.

There was turbulence going on in the land. Their country was governed by an imperialist colonial power which was the dominating force in the world at the time. The family was doing its best to comply with the edict that had been declared by the emperor. They were concerned about finding a safe place for the birth of their child.

The Christmas story regarding the birth of Jesus occurs amidst a lot of struggle and uncertainty. The nation of Israel was fighting for its identity during the occupation by Rome. The writer of the first Gospel Mark, circa 70 AD, was reflecting upon the sacking to the city of Jerusalem and the destruction of the Temple by the Roman Army.

When we read the birth narrative accounts of Jesus, which probably took place around 30 AD, the Gospel writers are retelling the story forty years later, and in turn, are commenting upon their own present situation.

The struggle in the first century mirrors for us the current struggle in the twenty-first century. Our time also is marked by war, economic changes including the rates of taxation, growing poverty and erosion of the Earth’s environment. Here, during this chaos, comes the birth of God becoming incarnate in the person of Jesus.

This time of Advent, of preparing for the birth of the Christ child, is appropriate for reflecting upon what has been lost, and what has been gained. For some, there has been the loss of family members to death. This was my reality as a close family member died this year. There was the disposition of settling the estate and the inheritance now of another property, a second residence. Another family member and another good friend have been experiencing chronic illness, which has presented a good deal of stress for both families.

Like Mary and Joseph traveling on the road to their hometown of enrollment, there is the sense, perhaps, that a lot of us are traveling through life stopping at various spots, maybe feeling a certain degree of uncertainty. Where is the stability in our lives? Where are the anchors that keep us moored and prevent us from going adrift?

The writer of Isaiah notes:

“The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.

3Thou hast multiplied the nation, and not increased the joy: the joy before thee according to the joy in harvest, and as people rejoice when they divide the spoil.

4For thou hast broken the yoke of his burden, and the staff of his shoulder, the rod of his oppressor, as in the day of Midian.

5For every battle of the warrior is with confused noise, and garments rolled in blood; but this shall be with burning and fuel of fire.

6For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.

7Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even forever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this.

(Isaiah 9: 2-7)

Again, like the Bluebonnets and Indian Paint Brush blooming in the Texas Spring, the birth of Jesus comes to us again in the confusing cold winter. Out of chaos, struggle and suffering, the birth of Jesus comes and with that birth comes the presence of the Kingdom of God, which promises to transform our very lives.

The writer of the book of Revelation notes:

“Behold, I make all things new! (Revelation 9: 5)

This is transformation language, pointing to the reality that the incarnation of God in Jesus continues to change our lives and the life of our world. We note those things which we have lost ,and we are open with receptivity to the new things that we gain in life.

May Christmas be a transforming experience for all of us.