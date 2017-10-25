Reminder: Last days to submit pitches to the Brainnovations Pitch Contest!

Just a quick reminder that the Brainnovations Pitch Contest is accepting submissions until October 31st, 11 PM US Pacific Standard Time. We are looking for startups worldwide, founded no earlier than 2012, for-profit or non-profit, working on ways to harness brain research and emerging technologies to help every human being thrive in the digital age.

This is the Brainnovations Judging Panel…a very special “Sharp Tank”

Startups: Please submit your idea and pitch your solution in front of our expert Judges and 2017 SharpBrains Virtual Summit participants for a chance to get valuable feedback, boost industry recognition, meet like-minded pioneers and win a prize package that could give a boost to your venture and solution.

We look forward to a fantastic Pitch Contest and Summit overall!

12 Finalists will get to pitch on December 6th, and the Sharp Tank will select a Winner per category, facilitated by Alvaro Fernandez, SharpBrains‘ CEO & Editor-in-Chief, and Dr. Bob Bilder, Director of the UCLA Tennenbaum Center for the Biology of Creativity.

Top Brainnovations in Healthcare will be judged by:

Dr. Adam Haim , Chief of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

Dr. David Barash, Chief Medical Officer and ED of Global Health at GE Foundation

Dr. Edward Kliphuis, Investment Director at Merck Ventures

Dr. Karen Postal, President of the American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology (AACN)

Top Brainnovations in the Workplace will be judged by:

Charlie Hartwell , Operating Partner at Bridge Builders Collaborative

Danny Dankner, CEO and Co-founder of Applied Cognitive Engineering

Lisa Neuberger, Managing Director of Strategy + Innovation at Accenture Corporate Citizenship

, Managing Director of Strategy + Innovation at Kathleen Herath, Associate Vice President Health & Productivity at Nationwide Insurance

Top Brainnovations in Education will be judged by:

Bill Tucker , Senior Advisor to the K12 Education Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Eduardo Briceño, CEO and Co-founder of Mindset Works

Neil Allison, Director of Business Model Innovation at Pearson North America

, Director of Business Model Innovation at John Cammack, Angel Investor

Top Brainnovations for Quality of Life will be judged by:

Alexandra Morehouse , Chief Marketing Officer at Banner Health

Ariel Garten, Founder and Chief Evangelism Officer at InteraXon

Dr. Bill Reichman, President and CEO of Baycrest

Colin Milner, Founder and CEO of the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

, Founder and CEO of the Zack Lynch, General Partner at JAZZ Venture Partners