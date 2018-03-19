Renee Zellweger Is Judy Garland In First Look At Upcoming Biopic

Get happy, because the first look at Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland is here.

The Oscar winner is set to play the superstar singer and actress in the upcoming biopic “Judy.” The film is set during the winter of 1968 ― a year before Garland’s tragic death ― at a series of concerts in London.

Directed by Rupert Goold with a script from “The Crown” writer Tom Edge, “Judy” picks up 30 years after “The Wizard of Oz” as Garland performs for sold-out shows at The Talk of the Town nightclub, while also struggling with demons in her personal life.

Garland “battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans” in the film, according to the official synopsis. She also finds love with Mickey Deans, who became her fifth and final husband.

After more than 40 years in show business, the legendary star is “exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids,” the synopsis says. She was found dead in her home at age 47 from an accidental barbiturate overdose, just months after the tour came to a close.

“Judy” will feature performances of some of Garland’s best known songs, including “Over the Rainbow.” It’s unclear if Zellweger will sing, or if the filmmakers will use Garland’s vocals. Zellweger proved she’s more than capable in song and dance as Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” which earned her a Best Actress nod at the Oscars.