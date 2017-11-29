This Is The Scene In Downtown Reno - https://t.co/CL3lgtAkFv pic.twitter.com/b5H7vdO2VQ— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 29, 2017
Police in Reno, Nevada, have shot and killed a suspect after reports of multiple gunshots fired at a high-rise downtown apartment complex near the Eldorado Resort Casino.
The suspect has not yet been named. The Reno Gazette Journal described the man as a young adult and said he was on the 8th floor of the Montage firing onto the street below.
The newspaper said at least one person was injured, with a wound to the hand.
KRNV reported that the gunman had taken a female hostage who was not injured.
Reno is about 450 miles northwest of Las Vegas, where a gunman opened fire on a country music festival last month, killing 58 and wounding hundreds.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
10 Major Crimes That Shocked the Nation (SLIDESHOW)