11/29/2017 12:28 am ET

Suspect Is Killed After Shots Fired In Reno, Nevada

Gunman allegedly fired from 8th-floor window onto the street below. One injury is reported.
By Ed Mazza

Police in Reno, Nevada, have shot and killed a suspect after reports of multiple gunshots fired at a high-rise downtown apartment complex near the Eldorado Resort Casino. 

The suspect has not yet been named. The Reno Gazette Journal described the man as a young adult and said he was on the 8th floor of the Montage firing onto the street below. 

The newspaper said at least one person was injured, with a wound to the hand. 

KRNV reported that the gunman had taken a female hostage who was not injured. 

Reno is about 450 miles northwest of Las Vegas, where a gunman opened fire on a country music festival last month, killing 58 and wounding hundreds. 

