'Rent' Live Musical Casts Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and Valentina

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018 via Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens on stage at the American Music Awards.

There’s only about 129,600 minutes until the “Rent” live musical premieres ― yes, we did the math ― so how do you measure, measure the time until then?

With star-studded casting announcements, of course.

Ahead of Fox’s latest foray into live television events, a slew of famous faces have been added to the cast of the latest adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s classic musical.

Vanessa Hudgens, who stole the show as Rizzo in last year’s “Grease: Live,” will play performance artist Maureen Johnson. Idina Menzel originated the role in the inaugural Broadway production.

Hudgens previously starred as the drug-addled teen Mimi Marquez in a 2010 Hollywood Bowl production of the musical, but this time around, the role will go to pop star Tinashe.

Today for you, we have an announcement — meet the cast of #RENT! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/i4u44CHYwi — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) October 29, 2018

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Valentina is set to play street drummer Angel. Brandon Victor Dixon, who was nominated for an Emmy for his work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” will play her love interest, philosophy professor Tom Collins.

“Hamilton” star Jordan Fisher will play the show’s narrator, the aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen. Brennin Hunt will star as his roommate, musician Roger Davis.

“Dope” actor Kiersey Clemons and Grammy winner Mario round out the cast as Hudgens’ girlfriend Joanne Jefferson and Benjamin Coffin III, respectively.

“The Greatest Showman” scene-stealer Keala Settle will also be on hand to belt her heart out during a “Seasons of Love” solo.

“Rent,” a story about a group of young artists living in New York City’s East Village neighborhood during the HIV/AIDS crisis, first debuted on Broadway in 1996. It became one of the longest-running musicals to date, ending its 12-year run in 2008. A movie adaptation starring many original cast members and Rosario Dawson premiered in 2005.