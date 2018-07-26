“I considered Jim Jordan a friend. But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on,” former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato told NBC News in an investigative report published earlier this month.

Dunyasha Yetts, who wrestled at Ohio State in 1993 and 1994, told the outlet that he confronted Jordan about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Strauss.

“I remember I had a thumb injury and went into Strauss’ office and he started pulling down my wrestling shorts,” Yetts said. “I’m like, what the fuck are you doing? And I went out and told Russ and Jim what happened. I was not having it. They went in and talked to Strauss.”

Yetts said it upsets him that Jordan ― who he called a “great guy” ― would cover up for a sexual abuser.

“So it’s sad for me to hear that he’s denying knowing about Strauss,” he said. “I don’t know why he would, unless it’s a cover-up. Either you’re in on it, or you’re a liar.”

Jordan has vehemently denied ever knowing about the abuse.

“I had not heard about any type of abuse at all,” Jordan told the Columbus Dispatch in April, adding that “no one reported any type of abuse” to him.

Republicans Brush Allegations Aside

Republican lawmakers have largely brushed aside the accusations against their colleague, instead working with the embattled politician to draft articles of impeachment against Rosenstein.

On July 6, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he would “await the findings” of the investigation into Jordan. Days later, he praised Jordan as a “man of integrity.”

“Jim Jordan is a friend of mine,” Ryan said at a news conference July 11. “We haven’t always agreed with each other over the years, but I have always known Jim Jordan to be a man of honesty, and a man of integrity.”

Ryan went on to say that the House Ethics Committee would not investigate Jordan. And the House Freedom Caucus, which Jordan co-founded, voted to support the congressman in the wake of the accusations, according to CNN.

During that vote, multiple republican lawmakers came to Jordan’s defense, including Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), who said, “We need to be supportive of our colleague.”

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) said the accusations were “a lot of hearsay.” And Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) told reporters that “these allegations could be made against anyone.”

But the biggest defense came from President Donald Trump himself, who earlier this month called Jordan “an outstanding man.”