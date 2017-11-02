Repairing America's Infrastructure the Right Way

The 2017 hurricane season has been a tragic reminder of how critical our nation’s infrastructure is to communities and families throughout the country. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria left much of Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico with severe flooding and threatened structures and systems. Members of the Utility Workers Union of America have been on the ground in Florida and Texas—and recently we sent members down to Puerto Rico—to aid people in these hard-hit areas. We are first responders!

The hurricanes clearly showed how frail and outdated our infrastructure is. These catastrophic weather events put an already stressed infrastructure system to the test, endangering the health and safety of communities across the country. And, while Congress is holding hearings this week on infrastructure resiliency, we need actions, not more hearings. This new reality we are dealing with is also why it is so troubling that in August the Trump administration rolled back protections aimed to make infrastructure more resilient to the impacts of climate change by requiring federally funded projects to account for sea-level rise and flooding when building infrastructure. As we continue to witness the devastation caused by severe weather, it is very concerning that America would be taking steps backwards when it comes to the planning and preparation for such events. If we are to move forward on repairing our infrastructure, we must make sure it is up to the battering it will take.

Repairing our infrastructure will have many benefits for our economy, the environment, and the protection of our communities. Recently, the BlueGreen Alliance released a report entitled, Making the Grade 2.0: Investing in America’s Infrastructure to Create Quality Jobs and Protect the Environment, which found that a $2.2 trillion investment in the nation’s infrastructure over the current “business-as-usual” approach could not only improve and repair our infrastructure systems, but also create good, family-supporting jobs, reduce pollution, and protect public health. The report stressed how climate change is expected to put additional strain on our infrastructure and how critical it is to account for these effects in order to build resilient structures and systems for the future. It is essential, and common sense, for projected climate conditions to play a role in forward-looking decision-making to be effective. The time for action is now.

The Making the Grade 2.0 report also emphasizes the need for infrastructure investments to utilize effective environmental review and public participation in decisions, while prioritizing the resources needed to ensure these projects move forward in a timely manner and deliver benefits to communities and workers quickly. It also focused on ensuring the jobs created by investments to shore up our infrastructure are quality jobs—with fair wages and benefits—the need to utilize public money to make sure we’re not selling off our infrastructure for pennies on the dollar, and how smart policies around procurement—utilizing steel and other materials and products are made here in the U.S.—and wage protections are needed to create the kinds of jobs that will boost our middle class.

We are past the time for more talk from Congress and now is not the time to rollback safeguards that are designed to protect future generations. It is, however, the time for smart, strategic initiatives to ensure U.S. infrastructure is up to the task of protecting our communities and families from devastating storms and the impacts of climate change.