The 'Reparation Emmys' Was Exactly What This Emmy Awards Needed

After about an hour into the show, with only one person of color winning an award (Regina King for “Seven Seconds”), the 2018 Emmy Awards was in danger of appearing out of touch.

So when Michael Che introduced the “Reparation Emmys,” in which the co-host gave awards to black actors of comedic television past who were never recognized in their prime, it gave Monday’s show a real shot in the arm.

Che presented an Emmy to Marla Gibbs from “The Jeffersons,” Jimmy Walker from “Good Times,” Tichina Arnold from “Martin,” Jaleel White from “Family Matters” and John Witherspoon from “The Wayans Bros.”